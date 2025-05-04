PL: Brentford beat Manchester United in thriller to boost Europe hopes

Brentford kept their hopes of European qualification alive by coming from behind to beat Manchester United in a 4-3 thriller at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Mason Mount gave the visitors the lead with just his second goal for the club, finishing off a fine cross from winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Brentford equalised when captain Mikkel Damsgaard saw his cross deflect in off defender Luke Shaw, who was captaining a much-changed United side.

The Bees took the lead six minutes later in controversial fashion, when Kevin Schade towered over United defender Tyler Fredricson to power in his 10th goal of the season with a superb header.

However, United were furious when play wasn't stopped after defender Matthijs de Ligt went down with an injury earlier in the move.

Schade wrapped up the three points 20 minutes from time, heading in his second of the day from close range from a Bryan Mbeumo cross.

But Brentford were not done there, with the Bees cutting through United's defence to allow Michael Kayode to slip in Yoane Wissa for a fourth of the afternoon.

Argentina international Garnacho scored a stunning long-range effort eight minutes from time to give United a sliver of hope.

United then ensured it was a nervy finish for Brentford when second half substitute Amad Diallo scored five minutes into seven added minutes of injury time, but the Bees saw out the win.

The defeat leaves United in 15th, on 39 points from 35 matches, while Brentford move into ninth, one point behind eighth-placed Bournemouth.