ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Brentford beat Manchester United in thriller to boost Europe hopes

By BBC
Football News PL: Brentford beat Manchester United in thriller to boost Europe hopes
SUN, 04 MAY 2025

Brentford kept their hopes of European qualification alive by coming from behind to beat Manchester United in a 4-3 thriller at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Mason Mount gave the visitors the lead with just his second goal for the club, finishing off a fine cross from winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Brentford equalised when captain Mikkel Damsgaard saw his cross deflect in off defender Luke Shaw, who was captaining a much-changed United side.

The Bees took the lead six minutes later in controversial fashion, when Kevin Schade towered over United defender Tyler Fredricson to power in his 10th goal of the season with a superb header.

However, United were furious when play wasn't stopped after defender Matthijs de Ligt went down with an injury earlier in the move.

Schade wrapped up the three points 20 minutes from time, heading in his second of the day from close range from a Bryan Mbeumo cross.

But Brentford were not done there, with the Bees cutting through United's defence to allow Michael Kayode to slip in Yoane Wissa for a fourth of the afternoon.

Argentina international Garnacho scored a stunning long-range effort eight minutes from time to give United a sliver of hope.

United then ensured it was a nervy finish for Brentford when second half substitute Amad Diallo scored five minutes into seven added minutes of injury time, but the Bees saw out the win.

The defeat leaves United in 15th, on 39 points from 35 matches, while Brentford move into ninth, one point behind eighth-placed Bournemouth.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

May 3, 2025

Govt is developing mathematics curriculum for blind students — Education Minister Gov't is developing mathematics curriculum for blind students — Education Minist...

May 3, 2025

Well not allow sacrifice of public safety for money – FDA We'll not allow sacrifice of public safety for money – FDA 

May 3, 2025

His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council 2025 Homowo: Ga Traditional Council bans drumming and noise making from May 12 ...

May 3, 2025

A Plus remains full member of Majority Caucus in Parliament — Mahama Ayariga A Plus remains full member of Majority Caucus in Parliament — Mahama Ayariga

May 3, 2025

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin ‘Claim I endorsed NDC as a sellable brand inaccurate, misrepresentation’ — Afeny...

May 3, 2025

Youre a thief, corrupt comment on X fake; an old fool, I’ll reset your brain; stupid man’ on Facebook is me, Im sorry — A Plus begs Ayine 'You're a thief, corrupt' comment on X fake; 'an old fool, I’ll reset your brain...

May 3, 2025

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi NPP thank-you tour: Bawumia refusing to apologize for dancing off-beat to ‘Sisi ...

May 3, 2025

National Communications Officer of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi Bawumia using NPP thank-you tour to revive his political career — Sammy Gyamfi

May 3, 2025

Former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Let’s not fight ourselves; the opponent is NDC — Kennedy Agyapong to NPP

May 3, 2025

I’ve forgiven Abronye over his attacks on me — Kennedy Agyapong I’ve forgiven Abronye over his attacks on me — Kennedy Agyapong

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line