ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

La Liga: Mbappe scores twice as Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo

By BBC
Football News La Liga: Mbappe scores twice as Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo
SUN, 04 MAY 2025

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Real Madrid held off a spirited Celta Vigo fightback to move back to within four points of La Liga leaders Barcelona before El Clasico next weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti's side took the lead in the 33rd minute when a short corner was worked to Arda Guler, whose curling shot found the top corner via a slight deflection.

Mbappe doubled the advantage six minutes later with a thumping finish high past Celta goalkeeper Vicente Guaita at the end of a swift Madrid counter.

The France striker got his second three minutes into the second half as he ran on to Guler's excellent through ball to slot left-footed into the bottom corner.

But the visitors kept going and Javi Rodriguez pulled one back with a little over 20 minutes remaining with a close-range finish after Madrid failed to clear a corner.

What had looked like being a comfortable win suddenly became very tense when Celta legend Iago Aspas' pass matched his brilliant vision to set-up fellow substitute Williot Swedberg to make it 3-2 on 76 minutes.

Pablo Duran so nearly equalised two minutes later after being sent clear by another wonderful bit of skill from Aspas, but home goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was able to recover after the initial shot squirmed under his body.

With the away side pushing for an equaliser, there were chances at both ends in a frenetic finale, but Los Blancos stood firm to claim a crucial three points.

Victory means defending champions Madrid head to Barcelona next Sunday knowing a fifth straight league win would leave them just a point behind their fierce rivals with three games remaining.

Meanwhile, Celta stay seventh as they continue to fight for a European place.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

May 3, 2025

Govt is developing mathematics curriculum for blind students — Education Minister Gov't is developing mathematics curriculum for blind students — Education Minist...

May 3, 2025

Well not allow sacrifice of public safety for money – FDA We'll not allow sacrifice of public safety for money – FDA 

May 3, 2025

His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council 2025 Homowo: Ga Traditional Council bans drumming and noise making from May 12 ...

May 3, 2025

A Plus remains full member of Majority Caucus in Parliament — Mahama Ayariga A Plus remains full member of Majority Caucus in Parliament — Mahama Ayariga

May 3, 2025

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin ‘Claim I endorsed NDC as a sellable brand inaccurate, misrepresentation’ — Afeny...

May 3, 2025

Youre a thief, corrupt comment on X fake; an old fool, I’ll reset your brain; stupid man’ on Facebook is me, Im sorry — A Plus begs Ayine 'You're a thief, corrupt' comment on X fake; 'an old fool, I’ll reset your brain...

May 3, 2025

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi NPP thank-you tour: Bawumia refusing to apologize for dancing off-beat to ‘Sisi ...

May 3, 2025

National Communications Officer of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi Bawumia using NPP thank-you tour to revive his political career — Sammy Gyamfi

May 3, 2025

Former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Let’s not fight ourselves; the opponent is NDC — Kennedy Agyapong to NPP

May 3, 2025

I’ve forgiven Abronye over his attacks on me — Kennedy Agyapong I’ve forgiven Abronye over his attacks on me — Kennedy Agyapong

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line