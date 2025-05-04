NBA: Nuggets beat Clippers to reach Conference semi-finals

The Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-101 on Saturday to seal their passage from the first round of the NBA play-offs.

The series went to game seven, with the decider being played in Denver, and the hosts dominated to reach the Conference semi-finals.

The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and will next face top seeds, the Oklahoma City Thunder, who host game one on Monday.

Denver used a big third quarter to clinch victory over the Clippers, stretching their lead from 11 points up at half-time, to 93-66.

The Nuggets had six players reach double figures, with Aaron Gordon (22 points) and Christian Braun (21) leading the way for the 2023 champions, while Russell Westbrook added 16 points off the bench.

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic finished two assists shy of a triple-double, claiming 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists along with three steals.

"In the play-offs, we know that everybody needs to step up," said the 30-year-old Serbian centre.

"Everybody who plays needs to contribute something - everybody did that."

Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 22 points but James Harden, who had 13 assists, was held to seven points as the Clippers lost in the first round of the play-offs for the third straight season.

The Golden State Warriors visit the Houston Rockets to decide the final Conference semi-final spot on Sunday, while the Indiana Pacers hit the road to begin their semi-final series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.