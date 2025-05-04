ModernGhana logo
Ghanaian Taekwondo Athletes excel at 2025 WATA International Open in Japan

By Reporter
SUN, 04 MAY 2025

The World Action Taekwondo Association (WATA) International Open Championship recently took place in Japan, showcasing exceptional martial arts skills from athletes worldwide.

Held on April 25-27, 2025, this prestigious event drew global participants who competed in various categories.

The event was organised by the World Action Taekwondo Association (WATA), Japan, which aims to promote taekwondo globally. The championship featured various categories, with athletes competing fiercely to claim top spots.

Three brave Ghanaian athletes, Fred Omari Ampadu and Daniel Kumi, participated in the championship, financing their own expenses.

Their determination paid off, with Ampadu winning a gold medal in the Individual Kyorugi, Senior Over 18 Years Old, Advanced, Male -87kg (Heavyweight) category. Daniel Kumi also excelled, securing a silver medal in the -80 kg (Welterweight) category.

In an interview with the players from their base in Japan, they expressed gratitude to all dignitaries who supported their trip. According to them, the successes achieved would propel them to thrive for more.

"As the only African country that participated, we won the gold and silver medals for Ghana. It is a great achievement, and it would push us to do more for ourselves and the country."

The represented athletes were led by head coach Emmanuel Boye and Assistant Coach Godfred Nsiah Boamah. The WATA Open International Taekwondo Championship serves as a platform for athletes to demonstrate their skills, learn from others, and foster global connections within the taekwondo community.

The success of the Ghanaian athletes was made possible by the support of Kobjoe Pharmacy Limited and Godfirst Education and Tours. Their contributions played a significant role in facilitating the participation of the athletes.

