ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana Federation of American Football to hold National Coaches Clinic in Accra this May

By Reporter
Sports News Ghana Federation of American Football to hold National Coaches Clinic in Accra this May
SUN, 04 MAY 2025

The Ghana Federation of American Football (GFAF), in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES), is set to hold its national coaching clinic in Accra as part of measures to equip coaches and ensure the successful implementation of flag football across various schools.

The 10-day event, which comes in two phases, has been scheduled from May 12-16 and May 19-23, 2025, at the University of Ghana.

The clinic is expected to attract 16 physical education regional coordinators under the Ghana Education Service across 16 regions, four participants from the office of the national Physical Education coordinator, and seven selected youth leaders from NKWA annual camps.

The much-anticipated event will be spearheaded by experienced technical instructors from the USA, headed by Coach David Grimes.

Mr. Mohammed Osman Nkosi, key stakeholder of the Ghana Federation of American Football, stated that "developing football sustainably requires coaches to understand the right methods of coaching. As we prepare to start intensive flag football development in schools, we feel the need for this clinic to equip coaches to coach the youth successfully."

He added that the 10-day clinic will cover all necessary aspects of theory and practicals.

The Ghana Federation of American Football (GFAF), led by NFL player Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, is the governing and recognised body in charge of promoting and developing American football in Ghana. The federation has outlined suitable measures for the development of the sport across the country.

54202514930-vbrduhgtsn-d1e730fa-670b-4338-a72e-c07143e3fc20-1

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

13 hours ago

Govt is developing mathematics curriculum for blind students — Education Minister Gov't is developing mathematics curriculum for blind students — Education Minist...

13 hours ago

Well not allow sacrifice of public safety for money – FDA We'll not allow sacrifice of public safety for money – FDA 

13 hours ago

His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council 2025 Homowo: Ga Traditional Council bans drumming and noise making from May 12 ...

14 hours ago

A Plus remains full member of Majority Caucus in Parliament — Mahama Ayariga A Plus remains full member of Majority Caucus in Parliament — Mahama Ayariga

14 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin ‘Claim I endorsed NDC as a sellable brand inaccurate, misrepresentation’ — Afeny...

14 hours ago

Youre a thief, corrupt comment on X fake; an old fool, I’ll reset your brain; stupid man’ on Facebook is me, Im sorry — A Plus begs Ayine 'You're a thief, corrupt' comment on X fake; 'an old fool, I’ll reset your brain...

15 hours ago

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi NPP thank-you tour: Bawumia refusing to apologize for dancing off-beat to ‘Sisi ...

15 hours ago

National Communications Officer of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi Bawumia using NPP thank-you tour to revive his political career — Sammy Gyamfi

15 hours ago

Former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Let’s not fight ourselves; the opponent is NDC — Kennedy Agyapong to NPP

15 hours ago

I’ve forgiven Abronye over his attacks on me — Kennedy Agyapong I’ve forgiven Abronye over his attacks on me — Kennedy Agyapong

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line