Serie A: Inter end losing run with nervy win over Verona

Inter Milan moved back to within three points of Serie A leaders Napoli after a slender 1-0 win against Verona at the San Siro.

Simone Inzaghi made 10 changes to his starting line-up from the team that drew 3-3 with Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals in midweek, with the Italian clearly keeping one eye on next week's second leg.

After back-to-back defeats in the league and Napoli beating Lecce earlier in the day, Inter found themselves six points behind Antonio Conte's side before kick-off.

But the defending champions made a fast start and were awarded a penalty in the ninth minute when Verona defender Nicolas Valentini was adjudged to have handled in the area.

Albania midfielder Kristjan Asllani stepped up and sent Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo the wrong way to open the scoring with his first Serie A goal of the season.

The hosts continued to dominate against a Verona side that had lost just one of their last five league outings but neither team could craft clear-cut chances.

In fact, Asllani's goal was one of just three shots on target between the two sides over the course of the 90 minutes.

But after consecutive league defeats and a Champions League semi-final second leg to come against Barcelona on Tuesday (20:00 BST), Inter will not care about how they got the win.

The victory leaves Inter three points behind leaders Napoli, with three matches remaining for both sides.