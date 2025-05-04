ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Serie A: Inter end losing run with nervy win over Verona

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Kristjan Asllani scored his second goal of the season in all competitions
SUN, 04 MAY 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Kristjan Asllani scored his second goal of the season in all competitions

Inter Milan moved back to within three points of Serie A leaders Napoli after a slender 1-0 win against Verona at the San Siro.

Simone Inzaghi made 10 changes to his starting line-up from the team that drew 3-3 with Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals in midweek, with the Italian clearly keeping one eye on next week's second leg.

After back-to-back defeats in the league and Napoli beating Lecce earlier in the day, Inter found themselves six points behind Antonio Conte's side before kick-off.

But the defending champions made a fast start and were awarded a penalty in the ninth minute when Verona defender Nicolas Valentini was adjudged to have handled in the area.

Albania midfielder Kristjan Asllani stepped up and sent Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo the wrong way to open the scoring with his first Serie A goal of the season.

The hosts continued to dominate against a Verona side that had lost just one of their last five league outings but neither team could craft clear-cut chances.

In fact, Asllani's goal was one of just three shots on target between the two sides over the course of the 90 minutes.

But after consecutive league defeats and a Champions League semi-final second leg to come against Barcelona on Tuesday (20:00 BST), Inter will not care about how they got the win.

The victory leaves Inter three points behind leaders Napoli, with three matches remaining for both sides.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

10 hours ago

Govt is developing mathematics curriculum for blind students — Education Minister Gov't is developing mathematics curriculum for blind students — Education Minist...

10 hours ago

Well not allow sacrifice of public safety for money – FDA We'll not allow sacrifice of public safety for money – FDA 

10 hours ago

His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council 2025 Homowo: Ga Traditional Council bans drumming and noise making from May 12 ...

11 hours ago

A Plus remains full member of Majority Caucus in Parliament — Mahama Ayariga A Plus remains full member of Majority Caucus in Parliament — Mahama Ayariga

11 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin ‘Claim I endorsed NDC as a sellable brand inaccurate, misrepresentation’ — Afeny...

11 hours ago

Youre a thief, corrupt comment on X fake; an old fool, I’ll reset your brain; stupid man’ on Facebook is me, Im sorry — A Plus begs Ayine 'You're a thief, corrupt' comment on X fake; 'an old fool, I’ll reset your brain...

12 hours ago

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi NPP thank-you tour: Bawumia refusing to apologize for dancing off-beat to ‘Sisi ...

12 hours ago

National Communications Officer of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi Bawumia using NPP thank-you tour to revive his political career — Sammy Gyamfi

12 hours ago

Former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Let’s not fight ourselves; the opponent is NDC — Kennedy Agyapong to NPP

12 hours ago

I’ve forgiven Abronye over his attacks on me — Kennedy Agyapong I’ve forgiven Abronye over his attacks on me — Kennedy Agyapong

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line