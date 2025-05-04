ModernGhana logo
La Liga: Youthful Barcelona beat Valladolid to go seven points clear

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Fermin Lopez has scored four goals in La Liga this season
SUN, 04 MAY 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Fermin Lopez has scored four goals in La Liga this season

Barcelona came from behind to beat Real Valladolid and pull seven points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Substitute Raphinha and Fermin Lopez scored in the space of six second-half minutes after Ivan Sanchez had given Valladolid a surprise early lead at Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

Hansi Flick sent out a weakened side, making nine changes to the line-up that drew 3-3 with Inter Milan in the first-leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, with Tuesday's second-leg in Italy on his mind.

Sanchez scored with a heavily-deflected shot from a tight angle, but that was as good as it got for the already-relegated Valladolid.

Despite trailing, Barcelona were dominant throughout and the introduction of Lamine Yamal on 38 minutes, replacing injured debutant Dani Rodriguez, took them up another level.

Raphinha's 16th La Liga goal of the season, a drilled shot from the edge of the area, sparked the comeback before Lopez swept home to put the league leaders in front.

Right-back Hector Fort was denied by the base of the post as Barcelona pushed for a third, while Yamal saw an effort cleared off the line.

Barcelona are unbeaten in 15 league outings, winning 13, and have won 17 of their past 19 against Valladolid.

Real Madrid, who travel to Barcelona on 11 May, have the opportunity to close the gap at the top of the table to four points when they host Celta Vigo at 13:00 BST on Sunday.

