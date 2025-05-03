Super Clash: Sports Minister Kofi Adams cautions match officials ahead of Hearts of Oak v Asante Kotoko showdown

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has urged match officials assigned to the upcoming Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko to maintain professionalism.

The highly anticipated game, part of Matchday 30 of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 4.

Ahead of the match, Adams emphasized the importance of fair play and cautioned fans of both clubs to refrain from any behavior that could lead to violence. He also called on the referees to be impartial in their decision-making.

"These are the two biggest football clubs in the country, but they have disappointed us. Let us hope that the wrongs will be rewritten," he told Asempa FM.

"We all know the history between these two clubs, but I urge the fans of these two clubs to stay away from any act of hooliganism.

"Let’s all go and watch the game, and I will also urge the referee to be professional on the day but I will we will witness a good game on Sunday," he added.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Jacob Aduntera as the center referee for the match, with Sulemana Salau Deen and Halilu Alhassan serving as assistants. Maxwell Owusu will take on the role of fourth official.

The game is set to kick off at 15:00 GMT.