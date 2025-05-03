ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Super Clash: Sports Minister Kofi Adams cautions match officials ahead of Hearts of Oak v Asante Kotoko showdown

Football News Super Clash: Sports Minister Kofi Adams cautions match officials ahead of Hearts of Oak v Asante Kotoko showdown
SAT, 03 MAY 2025

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has urged match officials assigned to the upcoming Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko to maintain professionalism.

The highly anticipated game, part of Matchday 30 of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 4.

Ahead of the match, Adams emphasized the importance of fair play and cautioned fans of both clubs to refrain from any behavior that could lead to violence. He also called on the referees to be impartial in their decision-making.

"These are the two biggest football clubs in the country, but they have disappointed us. Let us hope that the wrongs will be rewritten," he told Asempa FM.

"We all know the history between these two clubs, but I urge the fans of these two clubs to stay away from any act of hooliganism.

"Let’s all go and watch the game, and I will also urge the referee to be professional on the day but I will we will witness a good game on Sunday," he added.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Jacob Aduntera as the center referee for the match, with Sulemana Salau Deen and Halilu Alhassan serving as assistants. Maxwell Owusu will take on the role of fourth official.

The game is set to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 hours ago

Govt is developing mathematics curriculum for blind students — Education Minister Gov't is developing mathematics curriculum for blind students — Education Minist...

5 hours ago

Well not allow sacrifice of public safety for money – FDA We'll not allow sacrifice of public safety for money – FDA 

5 hours ago

His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council 2025 Homowo: Ga Traditional Council bans drumming and noise making from May 12 ...

6 hours ago

A Plus remains full member of Majority Caucus in Parliament — Mahama Ayariga A Plus remains full member of Majority Caucus in Parliament — Mahama Ayariga

6 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin ‘Claim I endorsed NDC as a sellable brand inaccurate, misrepresentation’ — Afeny...

6 hours ago

Youre a thief, corrupt comment on X fake; an old fool, I’ll reset your brain; stupid man’ on Facebook is me, Im sorry — A Plus begs Ayine 'You're a thief, corrupt' comment on X fake; 'an old fool, I’ll reset your brain...

7 hours ago

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi NPP thank-you tour: Bawumia refusing to apologize for dancing off-beat to ‘Sisi ...

7 hours ago

National Communications Officer of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi Bawumia using NPP thank-you tour to revive his political career — Sammy Gyamfi

7 hours ago

Former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Let’s not fight ourselves; the opponent is NDC — Kennedy Agyapong to NPP

7 hours ago

I’ve forgiven Abronye over his attacks on me — Kennedy Agyapong I’ve forgiven Abronye over his attacks on me — Kennedy Agyapong

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line