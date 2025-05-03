ModernGhana logo
Thomas Partey gives us more options - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

SAT, 03 MAY 2025

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Thomas Partey for his performances for the side in recent times.

The Ghana international has been a key figure for the side in the ongoing season.

The 31-year-old was instrumental in the Gunners' progression to the semifinals of the Champions League, beating Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.

However, Partey's absence was felt when Arsenal suffered 1-0 against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the semifinal at the Emirates Stadium last Tuesday.

Arteta, speaking ahead of their game against AFC Bournemouth, praised Partey’s return, saying he gives them more options.

“He’s a starter for us. He’s the player who’s played the most minutes in his position," he said.

"For the biggest game of the season, we didn’t have him, but Rice [Declan] did a great job. Now we have him back, so more options,” Arteta added.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder has been impressive for Arsenal in the 2024-2025 season, making 47 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and three assists to his credit.

Thomas Partey is expected to return to Arsenal's squad for the return leg game against PSG next Wednesday at the Parc des Princes.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

