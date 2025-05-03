We need to stay focused - Kotoko interim coach Karim Zito ahead of Hearts of Oak showdown

Asante Kotoko interim head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has called on his players to remain focused as they prepare for a crucial clash against archrivals Hearts of Oak.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to face the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 4, in a Matchday 30 encounter of the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Kotoko head into the fixture with an impressive record, having secured four consecutive wins over Hearts of Oak across all competitions. However, Zito insists that past victories count for little if the team loses focus.

“We are going in with the mentality of winning…they [Hearts of Oak] know very well that they’ve lost for some time against Kotoko, I think they will double up their effort," he said.

“What we have to put in mind is, despite the favourable results in the four matches, we still have to stay focused with a good attitude towards our objective so that we get the results," Zito added.

The highly anticipated encounter is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.