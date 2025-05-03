ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We need to stay focused - Kotoko interim coach Karim Zito ahead of Hearts of Oak showdown

Football News We need to stay focused - Kotoko interim coach Karim Zito ahead of Hearts of Oak showdown
SAT, 03 MAY 2025

Asante Kotoko interim head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has called on his players to remain focused as they prepare for a crucial clash against archrivals Hearts of Oak.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to face the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 4, in a Matchday 30 encounter of the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Kotoko head into the fixture with an impressive record, having secured four consecutive wins over Hearts of Oak across all competitions. However, Zito insists that past victories count for little if the team loses focus.

“We are going in with the mentality of winning…they [Hearts of Oak] know very well that they’ve lost for some time against Kotoko, I think they will double up their effort," he said.

“What we have to put in mind is, despite the favourable results in the four matches, we still have to stay focused with a good attitude towards our objective so that we get the results," Zito added.

The highly anticipated encounter is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Govt is developing mathematics curriculum for blind students — Education Minister Gov't is developing mathematics curriculum for blind students — Education Minist...

3 hours ago

Well not allow sacrifice of public safety for money – FDA We'll not allow sacrifice of public safety for money – FDA 

3 hours ago

His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council 2025 Homowo: Ga Traditional Council bans drumming and noise making from May 12 ...

4 hours ago

A Plus remains full member of Majority Caucus in Parliament — Mahama Ayariga A Plus remains full member of Majority Caucus in Parliament — Mahama Ayariga

4 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin ‘Claim I endorsed NDC as a sellable brand inaccurate, misrepresentation’ — Afeny...

4 hours ago

Youre a thief, corrupt comment on X fake; an old fool, I’ll reset your brain; stupid man’ on Facebook is me, Im sorry — A Plus begs Ayine 'You're a thief, corrupt' comment on X fake; 'an old fool, I’ll reset your brain...

5 hours ago

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi NPP thank-you tour: Bawumia refusing to apologize for dancing off-beat to ‘Sisi ...

5 hours ago

National Communications Officer of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi Bawumia using NPP thank-you tour to revive his political career — Sammy Gyamfi

5 hours ago

Former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Let’s not fight ourselves; the opponent is NDC — Kennedy Agyapong to NPP

5 hours ago

I’ve forgiven Abronye over his attacks on me — Kennedy Agyapong I’ve forgiven Abronye over his attacks on me — Kennedy Agyapong

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line