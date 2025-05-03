ModernGhana logo
U-20 AFCON: We will be clinical against Senegal, says Ghana coach Desmond Ofei

SAT, 03 MAY 2025

Ghana U-20 head coach, Desmond Ofei, is confident his side will be more clinical in front of goal when they face defending champions Senegal on Monday in the ongoing 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Satellites were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo on Friday night at the Suez Stadium in their Group C opener.

Samuel Ntanda-Lukisa opened the scoring for DR Congo in the 16th minute, but Ghana responded quickly, with Aziz Musibau netting the equaliser in the 24th minute.

Speaking after the game, Ofei acknowledged the need to take chances when they come but remained positive about his team’s overall performance.

"Unfortunately, we conceded that goal. But I feel like we dominated the game. We have to finish our chances, and it will surely happen in the next game," he said.

All four teams in Group C—Ghana, DR Congo, Senegal, and the Central African Republic—currently sit on one point, after Senegal also played out a 1-1 draw against the Central African Republic.

Ghana's game against Senegal will be hosted at the Suez Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 18:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

