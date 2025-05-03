U-20 AFCON: We will utilize our chances against Senegal - Ghana winger Abdul Hakim Sulemana

Ghana U-20 attacker, Abdul Hakim Sulemana, they will improve their goal scoring chances against Senegal in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Satellites were held to a 1-1 draw against DR Congo on Friday night at the Suez Stadium in their Group C opener.

Samuel Ntanda-Lukisa put the Congolese ahead in the 16th minute before Aziz Musibau equalised in the 24th minute for Ghana.

After the game, Sulemana, named the Man of the Match, acknowledged the team's inability to make the most of their scoring opportunities.

“I think we came all out and it was just unfortunate we couldn’t capitalise on our chances,” Sulemana said.

“So the next time we get an opportunity, we are going to use our chances wisely," he added.

Ghana shares one point with all teams in Group C, after Senegal also drew 1-1 with the Central African Republic.

The Black Satellites will clash on Monday, May 5 at the Suez Stadium with kick off scheduled at 18;00 GMT.