By BBC
Football News PL: Aston Villa secure priceless win over Fulham to keep Champions League hopes alive
SAT, 03 MAY 2025

Aston Villa recovered from their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Crystal Palace as they overcame Fulham in the Premier League to boost hopes of a top-five finish.

Unai Emery’s side were beaten 3-0 at Wembley last time out but put that disappointment behind them with a hard-fought victory.

It moves them level on points with Chelsea, who occupy the fifth and final Champions League spot, and sixth-placed Nottingham Forest.

After an even opening, Villa took the lead after 12 minutes when the influential Youri Tielemans directed a firm header past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno from John McGinn’s inswinging corner.

Ollie Watkins should have made it 2-0 early in the second half but failed to get a decisive touch on Matty Cash’s low cross.

Fulham were denied an equaliser not long afterwards when Ryan Sessegnon had a low left-footed drive disallowed for handball.

Leno then denied Watkins with his legs after Morgan Rogers picked out the striker with an exquisite pass, and Donyell Malen rattled the crossbar with a fierce strike late on, but Fulham were unable to trouble Emiliano Martinez at the other end.

The result means Marco Silva’s Fulham side stay in eighth place, but the Cottagers could end the weekend in the bottom half of the table if other results go against them.

