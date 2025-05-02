ModernGhana logo
U-20 AFCON: Ghana 1-1 DR Congo [HIGHLIGHTS]

The Black Satellites of Ghana and DR Congo drew 1-1 in their Group C opener of the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Friday night.

The Congolese team opened the scoring in the 16th minute through striker Samuel Ntanda.

However, the Black Satellites responded with purpose and equalised the score in the 24th minute.

Aziz Musibau showed great composure to score the equaliser and give Ghana life in the game.

  • Highlights below

Ghana will play defending champions Senegal next in what will be a stern test at the Suez Stadium on Monday, May 5, while DR Congo play the Central African Republic in their second group match.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

