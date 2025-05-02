ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 02 May 2025 Football News

U-20 AFCON: Ghana attacker Abdul Sulemana clinches Man of The Match award after draw with DR Congo

U-20 AFCON: Ghana attacker Abdul Sulemana clinches Man of The Match award after draw with DR Congo

Ghana attacker, Abdul Sulemana, was named Man of the Match in the Black Satellites’ 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opener of the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The encounter DR Congo saw take the lead in the 16th minute through Samuel Ntanda after a lapse in Ghana’s defence.

Ghana responded swiftly, and in the 24th minute, Emmanuel Mensah set up Aziz Musibau, who calmly slotted in the equaliser.

Despite their stalemate, Sulemaana, though not flawless in decision-making, impressed with his energy and forward runs, stood out among his teammates.

The Black Satellites will face defending champions Senegal next at the Suez Stadium, while DR Congo take on the Central African Republic in their second group fixture.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Prof Otchere Addai-Mensah Prof. Addai-Mensah bows out as CEO of KATH

2 hours ago

I will walk the catwalk — President Mahama to walk the runway at Ghana Fashion Week in July "I will walk the catwalk" — President Mahama to walk the runway at Ghana Fashion...

2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Alfred Agbesi Former MP for Ashaiman Alfred Agbesi dies

2 hours ago

Majority Leader and MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga President Mahama not pursuing any 'third term agenda’ – Ayariga tells Afenyo

2 hours ago

Samuel Atta Akyea Adu Boahene case: I don’t want to eat a meal which is not cooked — Ataa Akyea

2 hours ago

Godwin Tamakloe, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer of Mobile Money Limited MoMo Fraud: Our staff can’t access your PIN; it’s system-generated – MTN Ghana

2 hours ago

NPP’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) NPP suspends ‘Thank You Tour’ to prepare for May 5 ‘Save the Judiciary’ demo

2 hours ago

President Mahama swears in Matilda Asante-Asiedu as Second Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana President Mahama swears in Matilda Asante-Asiedu as Second Deputy Governor of Ba...

2 hours ago

President Mahama swears n Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu as Government Statistician President Mahama swears n Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu as Government Statistician

4 hours ago

Adu-Boahene to sleep at EOCO for further investigation Adu-Boahene to sleep at EOCO for further investigation

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line