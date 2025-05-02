U-20 AFCON: Ghana attacker Abdul Sulemana clinches Man of The Match award after draw with DR Congo

Ghana attacker, Abdul Sulemana, was named Man of the Match in the Black Satellites’ 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opener of the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The encounter DR Congo saw take the lead in the 16th minute through Samuel Ntanda after a lapse in Ghana’s defence.

Ghana responded swiftly, and in the 24th minute, Emmanuel Mensah set up Aziz Musibau, who calmly slotted in the equaliser.

Despite their stalemate, Sulemaana, though not flawless in decision-making, impressed with his energy and forward runs, stood out among his teammates.

The Black Satellites will face defending champions Senegal next at the Suez Stadium, while DR Congo take on the Central African Republic in their second group fixture.