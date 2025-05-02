ModernGhana logo
Osei Palmer urges Thomas Partey to prioritize staying at Arsenal despite Barcelona and Saudi interest

FRI, 02 MAY 2025

Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer, the owner of Tema Youth FC, has urged Thomas Partey to stay at Arsenal despite interest from several clubs.

Partey's contract with the Premier League club runs out this summer and has attracted interest from Spain and Saudi Arabia.

However, Palmer, who is credited for discovering the 31-year-old midfielder, beleives the Ghana international still has more to offer Arsenal and can write his name into the club’s history.

“This is probably his best season since he went there,” Palmer told The Sun.

“If there’s a chance for him to stay, then that should be his home. The fans love him, and I know he could make more money elsewhere, but I know him and he’s got it in him to play at the highest level for the next five years.”

Meanwhile, there have been several reports suggesting that Arsenal are considering offering Partey a new two-year deal after his resurgence in form.

Thomas Partey is expected to return to Arsenal's squad against PSG in the return leg on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes after missing the first leg of the Champions League on Tuesday at the Emirates.

He has made 31 league appearances this season, scoring four goals, and remains a key figure in Arsenal’s ambitions.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

