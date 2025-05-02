Thomas Partey would have made things easier for Arsenal against PSG - Osei Kweku Palmer

Owner and bankroller of Tema Youth FC, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer, believes Thomas Partey's absence affected Arsenal in their defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

Partey missed the Gunners' 1-0 defeat against the French Ligue 1 side due to suspension following a yellow card picked up against Real Madrid.

According to Osei Palmer, Partey's presence would have made a major difference in shielding the defence and controlling midfield battles.

“He [Thomas Partey] does things nobody else does. If you look at the goal Arsenal conceded against PSG, that’s normally where he dominates. His importance is quite clear," Palmer, who is credited for discovering Partey, told The Sun.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey is expected to return to the lineup in the return leg on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes.

Partey has made 31 league appearances this season, scoring four goals, and remains a key figure in Arsenal’s ambitions.