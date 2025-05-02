ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Thomas Partey would have made things easier for Arsenal against PSG - Osei Kweku Palmer

Football News Thomas Partey would have made things easier for Arsenal against PSG - Osei Kweku Palmer
FRI, 02 MAY 2025

Owner and bankroller of Tema Youth FC, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer, believes Thomas Partey's absence affected Arsenal in their defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

Partey missed the Gunners' 1-0 defeat against the French Ligue 1 side due to suspension following a yellow card picked up against Real Madrid.

According to Osei Palmer, Partey's presence would have made a major difference in shielding the defence and controlling midfield battles.

“He [Thomas Partey] does things nobody else does. If you look at the goal Arsenal conceded against PSG, that’s normally where he dominates. His importance is quite clear," Palmer, who is credited for discovering Partey, told The Sun.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey is expected to return to the lineup in the return leg on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes.

Partey has made 31 league appearances this season, scoring four goals, and remains a key figure in Arsenal’s ambitions.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

49 minutes ago

Adu-Boahene to sleep at EOCO for further investigation Adu-Boahene to sleep at EOCO for further investigation

2 hours ago

‘Collapsed’ STC still pays your salary — Nana Akomea rubbishes Deputy MD’s claims ‘Collapsed’ STC still pays your salary — Nana Akomea rubbishes Deputy MD’s claim...

2 hours ago

Contracts of all Ghana School Feeding Programme caterers terminated — Secretariat Contracts of all Ghana School Feeding Programme caterers terminated — Secretaria...

2 hours ago

Adu-Boahene’s trial: I don’t answer Dr. Ayine’s calls; I’m afraid I may be recorded — Atta Akyea Adu-Boahene’s trial: I don’t answer Dr. Ayine’s calls; I’m afraid I may be recor...

2 hours ago

Samuel Atta Akyea, lawyer for embattled former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene Attorney General engaged in a lottery of trial in Adu-Boahene's case — Atta Akye...

2 hours ago

Dr. Kwasi Amakye-Boateng, a political scientist CJ’s suspension: NPP being overly political, pursuing interest — Dr Amakye-Boate...

4 hours ago

GH¢499,044 lost to online blackmail, sextortion between January and April 2025 — CSA GH¢499,044 lost to online blackmail, sextortion between January and April 2025 —...

4 hours ago

A Presidential Staffer and former General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah Is CJ Torkornoo your card-bearing member? — Nana Yaa Jantuah quizzes NPP

4 hours ago

Be cautious of fast-developing online relationships — CSA on prevention of sextortion Be cautious of fast-developing online relationships — CSA on prevention of sexto...

5 hours ago

President Mahama launches Blackstar Experience to position Ghana as Africas premier destination for tourism President Mahama launches Blackstar Experience to position Ghana as Africa's pre...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line