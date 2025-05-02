ModernGhana logo
Black Stars: Otto Addo visits injured Ernest Nuamah

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has paid a visit to Ernest Nuamah in France as the young forward continues his recovery from a serious injury.

The Ghanaian international sustained a cruciate ligament injury last month during a match against Lille.

He has since undergone successful surgery and is currently undergoing rehabilitation as he works toward a full recovery.

Coach Addo spent time with Nuamah at his recovery base, offering moral support and personally assessing the progress of his rehabilitation.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has also expressed its full support for the player, assuring him of every necessary resource and assistance throughout his recovery process.

Despite the setback, Nuamah remains an integral part of the Black Stars' future plans.

The coaching staff is optimistic he will make a strong return in time for Ghana's upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Before his injury, Nuamah made 23 appearances for French club Lyon, scoring three goals.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

