U-20 AFCON: We are expecting a competitive game against DR Congo - Black Satellites captain Ofori McCarthy

Black Satellites captain, Ofori McCarthy, says he is anticipating a competitive clash against DR Congo.

Ghana will clash with Congo in their Group C opener of the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) tournament, with kick-off scheduled at 18:00 GMT at the New Suez Stadium

Speaking to the media, McCarthy noted the team's confidence and readiness for the tournament.

“We expect a very competitive game, but we are ready,” he said.

“Our preparations have been good, and the team is highly motivated. This is a strong group, and our first game is crucial—we’re looking forward to it with great anticipation.”

While showing respect to their Congolese opponents, McCarthy emphasised that the Black Satellites are focused on giving their all.

“We respect Congo, but we will give our best. It’s all about going into the game with the right mentality and how we approach the game.”

The last four of the tournament will make it to the U-20 World Cup in Qatar.