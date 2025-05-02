ModernGhana logo
Agyemang-Badu backs Black Satellites to deliver at U-20 AFCON

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is confident Ghana’s U-20 team, the Black Satellites, can overcome any opponent at the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The team is set to kick off their campaign tonight against DR Congo at the New Suez Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the Group C opener, Agyemang-Badu acknowledged the tough competition but emphasised Ghana’s strong tradition in youth football.

"Well, it’s a very difficult group, but they are beatable, every team, every country is beatable; especially when they’re playing against Ghana," the U-20 World Cup winner told Channel One TV.

"Opponents always want to prove a point against us, not out of fear, but to make themselves proud.

“Even now, we have players like Jerry Afriyie moving up to the Black Stars."

He praised DR Congo’s recent investment in youth development, noting that some of their U-20 players, such as Kamara, have already made the jump to the senior national team.

"They have a very solid U-20 team. Back in 2020, they promoted some of their players, like Kamara, to the senior side. They’ve invested heavily in youth development, just like we did in the past," he added.

Ghana is drawn in Group C alongside DR Congo, the Central African Republic, and Senegal.

Kick-off for tonight’s match is at 18:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

