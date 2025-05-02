2024/25 GPL: Yaw Preko questions Hearts of Oak's lacking identity amid poor form

Former Medeama SC and Nsoatreman FC head coach Yaw Preko has expressed concern over the current state of Hearts of Oak, suggesting that something fundamental is missing within the team’s structure.

The Phobians have endured a difficult 2024/25 Ghana Premier League campaign. With just five matches remaining, the club sits 6th on the table with 45 points—a far cry from the dominance once associated with the Rainbow Club.

Reflecting on his experience facing Hearts of Oak earlier in the season at Nana Kronmansah Park, Preko—himself a former Hearts of Oak player—was candid in his assessment of their performance.

"I played against Hearts of Oak while I was coaching Nsoatreman, and the flair was not there," Preko told Sporty FM.

"Something is missing, but I can not pinpoint what is missing. It was a difficult game, but it was also easy to play against Hearts of Oak."

He added that the team appeared to lack fighting spirit and no longer instilled fear in their opponents.

"They look spiritless, and even when you are losing against them, you know you can rally back and beat them," he added.

Hearts of Oak will be looking to rediscover some of their lost spark this Sunday when they host arch-rivals Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium in a highly anticipated Matchday 30 encounter. Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT.