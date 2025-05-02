ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NBA play-offs: New York Knicks beat Detroit Pistons

By BBC
Basketball Getty ImagesImage caption: The New York Knicks are two-time NBA Championship winners
FRI, 02 MAY 2025
Getty Images Image caption: The New York Knicks are two-time NBA Championship winners

Jalen Brunson scored 40 points - including a game-winning three-pointer - as the New York Knicks sealed a 4-2 series win against the Detroit Pistons.

The 28-year-old, who last week was named the Clutch Player of the Year, found the bucket with 4.3 seconds left on the clock to give the Knicks a 116-113 victory in game six.

The victory means the Knicks will face 18-time Championship winners and defending champions the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semi-final play-offs.

"I stay poised and I rely on the trust and the composure that my team-mates give me," Brunson said.

"None of this happens without them."
Brunson finished with four rebounds and seven assists alongside his 40-point haul, with Mikal Bridges scoring 25 points and OG Anunoby adding 22 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

  • Clippers level series against Nuggets

James Harden recorded 28 points as the Los Angeles Clippers took their play-off against the Denver Nuggets to game seven with a 111-105 victory in Inglewood, California.

The Clippers needed to win in game six to keep their play-off hopes alive but they struggled against a fine display from Nikola Jokic, who weighed in with 25 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Denver.

But Harden stole the show, adding eight assists and six rebounds as the Clippers aim for their first NBA Championship.

"James did a great job setting the tone early, scoring the basketball and getting downhill and making the right play," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said.

"Norman [Powell] made some big shots at the end and Kawhi [Leonard] was steady throughout the game. I thought those guys really stepped up and came ready to play."

The game-seven decider is on 4 May (00:30 BST).

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

12 hours ago

Workers’ Day 2025: MFWA calls for urgent action to address economic challenges facing journalists Workers’ Day 2025: MFWA calls for urgent action to address economic challenges f...

12 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin Mahama’s surprise Supreme Court nominations part of third-term agenda — Afenyo-M...

12 hours ago

Mavis Nkansah-Boadu, Ranking Member on Parliaments Committee on Employment, Labour and Pensions Workers suffering but CSOs quiet because Mahama gave some of their leaders jobs ...

17 hours ago

Speak out when your bosses fail – President Mahama tells public sector workers 'Speak out when your bosses fail' – President Mahama tells public sector workers

17 hours ago

Ghanaians drink when theyre happy or sad, so why is GIHOC losing money – Mahama asks 'Ghanaians drink when they're happy or sad, so why is GIHOC losing money' – Maha...

17 hours ago

Adu Boahen diverted GHS1.5million monthly from Ghana Water Company Limited — AG reveals Adu Boahen diverted GHS1.5million monthly from Ghana Water Company Limited — AG ...

17 hours ago

May Day: It is not my intention to privatize ECG but we have to do something drastic to prevent total collapse – President Mahama May Day: 'It is not my intention to privatize ECG but we have to do something dr...

17 hours ago

“I’m ready to walk in the mud with you” – AG Ayine fires back A Plus over corruption claims “I’m ready to walk in the mud with you” – AG Ayine fires back A Plus over corrup...

18 hours ago

Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor Agriculture Estate initiative will create 16,000 jobs – Dr. Otokunor

19 hours ago

CJ’s suspension: Mahama has not breached any provision of the Constitution — AG to GBA CJ’s suspension: Mahama has not breached any provision of the Constitution — AG ...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line