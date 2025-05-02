NBA play-offs: New York Knicks beat Detroit Pistons

Jalen Brunson scored 40 points - including a game-winning three-pointer - as the New York Knicks sealed a 4-2 series win against the Detroit Pistons.

The 28-year-old, who last week was named the Clutch Player of the Year, found the bucket with 4.3 seconds left on the clock to give the Knicks a 116-113 victory in game six.

The victory means the Knicks will face 18-time Championship winners and defending champions the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semi-final play-offs.

"I stay poised and I rely on the trust and the composure that my team-mates give me," Brunson said.

"None of this happens without them."

Brunson finished with four rebounds and seven assists alongside his 40-point haul, with Mikal Bridges scoring 25 points and OG Anunoby adding 22 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Clippers level series against Nuggets

James Harden recorded 28 points as the Los Angeles Clippers took their play-off against the Denver Nuggets to game seven with a 111-105 victory in Inglewood, California.

The Clippers needed to win in game six to keep their play-off hopes alive but they struggled against a fine display from Nikola Jokic, who weighed in with 25 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Denver.

But Harden stole the show, adding eight assists and six rebounds as the Clippers aim for their first NBA Championship.

"James did a great job setting the tone early, scoring the basketball and getting downhill and making the right play," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said.

"Norman [Powell] made some big shots at the end and Kawhi [Leonard] was steady throughout the game. I thought those guys really stepped up and came ready to play."

The game-seven decider is on 4 May (00:30 BST).