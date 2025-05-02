We will fight to win Ghana Premier League title - Kotoko coach Karim Zito ahead of Hearts of Oak clash

Technical director of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Karim Zito, has insisted that his side will fight to win the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title.

Kotoko revived their chances with a 1-0 win over Aduana FC last weekend at the Baba Yara Stadium after going four matches without a win.

However, the Reds will face a tough test on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium when they play as guest to their rivals, Hearts of Oak, in the Matchday 30 games.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, the former Dreams FC gaffer assured fans that his team has not given up on winning the league title despite being fourth in the league table and six points behind league leaders Bibiani Gold Stars.

The coach pledged that until the season is over, he will never lose hope.

“What we are more concerned about now is that let’s try to get the result, and the result will manifest in our dreams," Zito told the club media.

"I won’t say we are going to win the league, but we are going to fight for it. Until the league ends, I will never lose hope.

"We are still on them, we are playing, we should be winning, and the rest will be decided,” he added.

This weekend’s Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.