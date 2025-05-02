2024/25 GPL: Kotoko coach Karim Zito anticipates tough game against Hearts of Oak on Sunday

Interim Asante Kotoko coach, Karim Zito, is anticipating a tough game against Hearts of Oak on Sunday, May 4.

The Porcupine Warriors, who ended their four-game winless run against Aduana FC last weekend, will be hosted by the rivals in the Matchday 30 games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, Zito said his team is preparing well and will go into the match with the mentality to beat the Phobians to earn all three points.

“They are not a bad side, but sometimes a little bit of luck eluded them when they played. I think it’s going to be a difficult game because Hearts and Kotoko are not like other clubs. On Sunday, it won’t be an easy game for both clubs,” he told the club's media.

“I know the game will be difficult. For Hearts of Oak and Asante, you cannot predict until the 90th minute, and it’s over. We are going in with a winning mentality. For that one, I can’t hide it. The field will decide," he added.

Kick off for the much-anticipated game is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.