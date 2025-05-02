2024/25 GPL: Relegation-threatened Legon Cities appoint Tijani Abdul Rahim as new head coach

Relegation-threatened Legon Cities have appointed Tijani Abdul Rahim as their new head coach following the departure of Yaw Acheampong due to a string of poor results.

The Accra-based club is currently fighting to retain its place in the Ghana Premier League for the 2024/25 season.

They are turning to Abdul Rahim—formerly of Young Apostles, Great Olympics, and Hearts of Oak—in hopes that his experience will help steer them clear of the drop zone.

With just five matches remaining in the campaign, Abdul Rahim faces the immediate challenge of ensuring Legon Cities avoid relegation.

The Royals' last victory in the league, excluding a forfeited result against the now-defunct Nsoatreman FC, came on March 16 with a 2-1 win over Berekum Chelsea.

Since then, the club has endured a seven-game winless streak, suffering defeats to Accra Lions, Basake Holy Stars, Karela United, and Samartex along the way.

Legon Cities currently sit on 25 points—four adrift of 16th-placed Karela United, who occupy the final safe spot on the table.

The club will next face Bechem United on Matchday 30 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park this Sunday.