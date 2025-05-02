ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Liverpool fans' celebrations caused earth tremor

By BBC
Football News Liverpool fans celebrations caused earth tremor
FRI, 02 MAY 2025

Liverpool fans celebrating the club's historic title-clinching win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield caused a series of tremors, university scientists have revealed.

Arne Slot's side secured the club's 20th top-flight championship defeating Tottenham 5-1 in front of a packed Anfield stadium on 27 April.

The most significant tremor was caused by Alexis Mac Allister's strike in the 24th minute, which put Liverpool 2-1 ahead and registered a peak magnitude of 1.74 on the Richter scale.

The data was recorded by University of Liverpool earth scientists using equipment used to detect earthquakes.

The University of Liverpool

EPA: Celebrations after Alexis Mac Allister's goal registered 1.74 on the Richter scale

The study was conducted by Dr Antoine Septier, Dr Farnaz Kamranzad, and Professor Ben Edwards from the University's Department of Earth, Ocean and Environmental Sciences department in partnership with the club.

"Much like natural seismic events, these goals produced bursts of ground-shaking, triggered by the sheer passion of Liverpool fans," Professor Ben Edwards said.

"Their enthusiasm was literally powerful enough to move the Earth."

The University of Liverpool: Researchers measured ground movement through the match on 27 April

The data revealed the 60,415-strong crowd generated real seismic activity, particularly in response to the goals scored during the game.

The second-largest tremor measured 1.60 and followed Mo Salah's goal in front of the Kop in the second half.

Cody Gakpo's effort measured in at 1.03, the own goal from Destiny Udogie 1.35 and Luis Diaz's initially disallowed equaliser 0.64.

The University of Liverpool: Dr Farnaz Kamranzad (L) and Dr Antoine Septier (R) measured the seismic events

Dr Farnaz Kamranzad said that while the tremors were small and not strong enough to be felt in the stands they were powerful enough "to leave a clear and lasting mark at Anfield".

"Every cheer, every celebration, leaves a trace beneath our feet, a seismic fingerprint of collective joy, written into the Earth's memory long after the final whistle," she said.

Dr Antoine Septier said he hoped the experiment would inspire a new generation of seismologists.

"I hope that showing this data will spark innovative ideas for potential applications, perhaps even to enhance the stadium experience," he said.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

11 hours ago

Workers’ Day 2025: MFWA calls for urgent action to address economic challenges facing journalists Workers’ Day 2025: MFWA calls for urgent action to address economic challenges f...

11 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin Mahama’s surprise Supreme Court nominations part of third-term agenda — Afenyo-M...

11 hours ago

Mavis Nkansah-Boadu, Ranking Member on Parliaments Committee on Employment, Labour and Pensions Workers suffering but CSOs quiet because Mahama gave some of their leaders jobs ...

16 hours ago

Speak out when your bosses fail – President Mahama tells public sector workers 'Speak out when your bosses fail' – President Mahama tells public sector workers

16 hours ago

Ghanaians drink when theyre happy or sad, so why is GIHOC losing money – Mahama asks 'Ghanaians drink when they're happy or sad, so why is GIHOC losing money' – Maha...

16 hours ago

Adu Boahen diverted GHS1.5million monthly from Ghana Water Company Limited — AG reveals Adu Boahen diverted GHS1.5million monthly from Ghana Water Company Limited — AG ...

16 hours ago

May Day: It is not my intention to privatize ECG but we have to do something drastic to prevent total collapse – President Mahama May Day: 'It is not my intention to privatize ECG but we have to do something dr...

16 hours ago

“I’m ready to walk in the mud with you” – AG Ayine fires back A Plus over corruption claims “I’m ready to walk in the mud with you” – AG Ayine fires back A Plus over corrup...

17 hours ago

Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor Agriculture Estate initiative will create 16,000 jobs – Dr. Otokunor

18 hours ago

CJ’s suspension: Mahama has not breached any provision of the Constitution — AG to GBA CJ’s suspension: Mahama has not breached any provision of the Constitution — AG ...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line