Premier League preview: West Ham host Tottenham as Chelsea clash with Liverpool

Premier League preview: West Ham host Tottenham as Chelsea clash with Liverpool
FRI, 02 MAY 2025

The meeting of Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge headlines Matchday 35 of the 2024-25 Premier League season, while the battle for places in next season’s UEFA Champions League rages on.

Chelsea and Liverpool will meet in West London on the late afternoon of Sunday 4 May, with the Blues fighting to finish in a European spot, while the Reds are celebrating their triumph as champions of the league.

Liverpool outclassed Chelsea 2-1 when the teams met at Anfield back in October 2024 and the London side will be hoping for a measure of revenge on their home soil – though manager Enzo Maresca admits beating the Merseysiders will not be easy.

“I just said, we don't like losing games, dropping points but if you have to decide the way, then this is probably the way. I've been in the stadium many times and have seen Liverpool for a long time, it's not easy,” said the Italian tactician.

Chelsea’s result will have an impact on the battle for European places, as will the round’s opening match on Friday evening, where Manchester City play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Citizens have often stuttered against Wolves, with manager Pep Guardiola noting that “it is always tough” against the men from the Midlands.

Saturday features Aston Villa at home to Fulham in the early kick-off, a London derby between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal welcoming AFC Bournemouth to the Emirates Stadium for the early-evening clash.

Sunday, aside from the Chelsea v Liverpool clash, also brings a potential thriller between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United – who played out a brilliant FA Cup tie as recently as March – and a match in which Brentford will look to claim the scalp of Manchester United.

The round closes on Monday night with another key game in the Champions League race, as Nottingham Forest head to London for a clash with Crystal Palace.

“We are in this position and we want to try to give it [qualifying for Europe] a go,” said Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo. “But nobody is going to give us anything.”

  • Broadcast details

Friday 2 May

  • 21:00: Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Saturday 3 May

  • 13:30: Aston Villa v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2
  • 16:00: Everton v Ipswich Town – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3
  • 16:00: Leicester City v Southampton – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1
  • 16:00: West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2
  • 18:30: Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 4 May

  • 15:00: Brentford v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2
  • 15:00: Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3
  • 17:30: Chelsea v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Monday 5 May

  • 21:00: Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

