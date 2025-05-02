Serie A preview: Inter Milan host Verona as Roma clash with Fiorentina

The Scudetto battle between Inter Milan and Napoli continues to be the driving narrative in Serie A , as Matchday 35 brings 10 matches from Friday 2 to Monday 5 May 2025.

Napoli will have the first chance to land a blow in the title race, as they face Lecce at the Ettore Giardiniero Stadium early on Saturday evening. The Partenopei are strong favourites, but would do well not to underestimate I Lupi, who are fighting for survival in Italy’s top flight.

“Beyond everything else, we will have the opportunity to get closer to a prestigious goal that could not be foreseen at the beginning of the year,” said Napoli manager Antonio Conte.

“But we have said it, we are there. Clearly we will try to make as much trouble as possible until the end... We are doing something that goes beyond expectations given what happened last year. We have to continue to feed it [our dream] with all our strength. It has not been easy so far and there will be other obstacles to overcome. We will have to be as good as we have been so far, without excuses.”

Inter Milan will be in action immediately after their rivals, hosting Verona at the San Siro. Incredibly, Verona have not beaten the Nerazzurri in any official match since February 1992, and given the home side’s hunger to retain their Scudetto, it’s hard to see that statistic ending any time soon.

“The credit goes to the players, who work hard and sacrifice themselves together,” said Inter manager Simone Inzaghi.

“We’ve been together for four years. At the start, we knew we had a strong team but also that we needed to fix some things. We’ve managed to win important trophies. It’s a huge satisfaction that rewards the work of myself and the staff.”

This round of Serie A action will also feature Roma hosting Fiorentina at the Olimpico Stadium early on Sunday evening. Both teams are chasing European qualification, making this a key six-pointer, and the Giallorossi will have a little extra motivation on their side, as they seek to avenge a 1-5 thrashing suffered at the hands of La Viola back in October 2024.

“Would you bet a Euro on us qualifying for the Champions League? You want to lose it? Let’s be honest. If we make it to the Champions League, it’s because the others collapse and we pull off a masterpiece,” said Roma manager Claudio Ranieri.

Also on offer is a clash between Torino and Venezia on Friday night, Lazio and Atalanta visiting Empoli and Monza respectively on Sunday, and a round-closing Monday night clash between Genoa and AC Milan at the Comunale Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Broadcast details

Friday 2 May

20:45: Torino v Venezia – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 3 May

15:00: Cagliari v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Football

15:00: Parma v Como – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

18:00: Lecce v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Inter Milan v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 4 May

12:30: Empoli v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

15:00: Monza v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Football

18:00: Roma v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Bologna v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 5 May