Madrid Open: Coco Gauff thrashes Iga Swiatek to reach final

By BBC
FRI, 02 MAY 2025

Coco Gauff produced a stunning display to thrash four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek 6-1 6-1 and reach the final of the Madrid Open.

Gauff, 21, had never beaten her Polish opponent on clay before but took just 64 minutes to dispatch the world number two.

American Gauff will play world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Belarusian Sabalenka beat Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-3 7-5 in their semi-final.

Reigning champion Swiatek had won nine consecutive matches in Madrid - and 15 of 16 going back to her loss to Sabalenka in the 2023 final - but had no answer to Gauff.

Gauff, who won the US Open in 2023, hit seven aces and won 19 of 21 points on her first serve in a dominant performance.

"I was aggressive and played with margin. Maybe it wasn't her best level," Gauff said in her on-court interview.

The American, who edged past Dayana Yastremska in three sets in her opening match last week, added: "I felt great out here on the court today, much different to my first match here in the first round.

"I think the previous times we played on clay I don't think I had a win against her yet.

"Obviously on clay she's a different player, but clay is one of my better surfaces too, and I thought if I can beat her on hard I can beat her on clay."

