Europa League: Manchester United claim huge first-leg win at 10-man Athletic Bilbao

By BBC
FRI, 02 MAY 2025

Manchester United took a huge step towards reaching the Europa League final as a stunning spell in the first half against 10-man Athletic Bilbao ensured they take a big advantage into the semi-final second leg at Old Trafford.

Playing at a vociferous San Mames Stadium, the visitors could have been 2-0 down after Inaki Williams sent a header from a good position over, before Victor Lindelof blocked Alex Berenguer's shot on the line.

But the game turned dramatically in United's favour in the 30th minute when Harry Maguire produced some good skill on the right before his cross was flicked on for Casemiro to head in.

It got even better for the visitors seven minutes later when, after a review by the video assistant referee, they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Rasmus Hojlund by Dani Vivian, who was subsequently sent off.

Bruno Fernandes then closed out the loud boos from the home fans to coolly place the spot kick into the back of the net.

And a rampant United went 3-0 up just before the break when Manuel Ugarte played a clever flick to send Fernandes through and the captain made no mistake.

Ruben Amorim's side could have had more in the second half with Casemiro - impressive throughout - clipping the outside of the post with a header from a corner.

A fourth would have firmly put the tie beyond Bilbao and although it was not to be, a three-goal deficit is still likely to be too much for the Spanish side to overcome when they head to Old Trafford next Thursday.

With Tottenham beating Bodo/Glimt 3-1 in their semi-final first leg, an all-English Europa League final is looking likely.

