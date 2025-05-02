Europa League: Tottenham beat Bodo/Glimt in semi-final first leg

Tottenham took a big step towards the Europa League final with a deserved first-leg win over Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt - but a late goal just leaves a little window of doubt.

It was one of Spurs' best performances of a wretched season domestically and leaves them two games away from a first trophy since 2008.

Ange Postecoglou's side took only 38 seconds to open the scoring as Brennan Johnson headed in from Richarlison's nod down.

And James Maddison doubled the lead when he brilliantly took down Pedro Porro's long ball before squeezing the ball into the bottom corner.

Dominic Solanke rolled in a nonchalant penalty for 3-0 after Cristian Romero was fouled.

Bodo/Glimt have made headlines in recent times for an intense style of football that has led to impressive results - but they were outplayed until Ulrik Saltnes' effort flew into the top corner via a deflection off Rodrigo Bentancur.

That was their only shot on target.

The other concern for Spurs was the loss of goalscorers Maddison and Solanke to injury in the second half.

The second leg in the Arctic Circle is no formality, with Glimt beating Porto, Besiktas, Olympiakos and Lazio at home this season.

Their win rate at home in the Europa League since 2022-23 is 70%, compared to 9% on the road.

An all-English final in Bilbao could be on the cards with Manchester United winning their tie 3-0 at Athletic Club.