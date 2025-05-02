Europa League: Antony volley hands Betis first-leg lead over Fiorentina

On-loan Manchester United winger Antony scored an emphatic volley to hand Real Betis a narrow 2-1 lead over Fiorentina in their Europa Conference League semi-final first leg.

He reacted sharply in the box to rifle a volley past former Old Trafford team-mate David de Gea, doubling the Spanish hosts' advantage after Abde Ezzalzouli had put them into a sixth minute lead.

Ezzalzouli's effort crashed down off the crossbar and in by mere inches, requiring referee Michael Oliver to consult with the video assistant referee to confirm the ball had fully crossed the line.

Antony's strike took his tally to six goals and four assists across 19 appearances for Manuel Pellegrini's side since joining in January.

Fiorentina captain Luca Ranieri later pulled a goal back for the visitors, arriving in the box to arrow a low drive past the outstretched hand of Francisco Vieites.

The Italian club had several chances to level the tie but were unable to find an equaliser as their nine-match unbeaten run came to an end.

Robin Gosens missed the best of them, glancing a header inches wide at the near post to ensure they face an uphill battle at home in Florence next week.

The winner of the tie will likely face Chelsea in the final on 28 May after they won 4-1 away to Djurgarden in the other semi-final first leg.