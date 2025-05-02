ModernGhana logo
PL: Nottingham Forest miss chance to go third with loss to Brentford

By BBC
Football News PL: Nottingham Forest miss chance to go third with loss to Brentford
FRI, 02 MAY 2025

Brentford dealt a blow to Nottingham Forest's hopes of securing Champions League football with an impressive win at the City Ground.

Just four days on from losing against Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, Forest lacked the creativity required to break down a well-disciplined Brentford.

Forward Kevin Schade set the visitors on their way just before half-time with a prodded shot from close range.

Forest put a lacklustre opening 45 minutes behind them when returning in torrential rain after the break, stepping up the pace of their play and asking questions of their opponents.

Winger Anthony Elanga went closest to finding an equaliser when chopping into the box and forcing a fine save from Mark Flekken.

Chris Wood headed comfortably wide from six yards with his only real opportunity of note.

But as Forest grew in confidence, Brentford struck on the counter and Yoane Wissa delivered the decisive blow with a deft chip.

Defeat keeps Forest sixth but just two points shy of third-placed Newcastle with four games to play, while Brentford remain 11th and still firmly in the race for a European berth.

