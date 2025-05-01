ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Arsenal legend Ian Wright calls for Thomas Partey contract extension

Football News Arsenal legend Ian Wright calls for Thomas Partey contract extension
THU, 01 MAY 2025

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has publicly called on the club to offer midfielder Thomas Partey a new contract, as the Ghanaian nears the end of his current deal.

Partey’s five-year contract, signed upon his arrival in 2020, is set to expire this summer.

Despite interest from several European sides and clubs in the Saudi Pro League, Arsenal are reportedly still deliberating over whether to offer the 31-year-old an extension.

In an interview, Wright expressed strong support for keeping Partey at the Emirates, emphasizing the midfielder's exceptional talent and critical role under manager Mikel Arteta.

“I don’t see why we should be thinking about it—there’s nothing to think about,” Wright said.

“Thomas Partey should be given another contract. It’s not easy to find a midfielder like Thomas.

"We don’t have many of them in the streets. He has shown that he deserves more and more," he added.

Partey recently played a key role in Arsenal’s impressive Champions League quarterfinal victory over Real Madrid.

Although he missed the 1-0 first-leg defeat to PSG at the Emirates on Tuesday, he is expected to be available for the return leg in Paris on Wednesday night.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

13 hours ago

‘If you’re an old fool, I’ll reset your brain; stupid man’ — A Plus fires back at Dr. Ayine ‘If you’re an old fool, I’ll reset your brain; stupid man’ — A Plus fires back a...

13 hours ago

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine Prosecution of suspects in NSS ghost names, sky train scandals to begin next wee...

13 hours ago

Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo 'Constitutional process for removing Chief Justice Torkornoo​​​​​​​ followed' — ...

13 hours ago

CJ suspension: Stop the hypocrisy and serve the interest of Ghana — Della Sowah jabs GBA CJ suspension: Stop the hypocrisy and serve the interest of Ghana — Della Sowah ...

14 hours ago

Abolish community mining policy now to curb high school drop-outs — Child Rights International 'Abolish community mining policy now to curb high school drop-outs' — Child Righ...

14 hours ago

Barker-Vormawor clashes with Ghana Bar Association over bias in judicial appointments Barker-Vormawor clashes with Ghana Bar Association over bias in judicial appoint...

14 hours ago

NSB scandal: ‘Delay in filing charges was due to discovery of new corruption scheme’ — AG NSB scandal: ‘Delay in filing charges was due to discovery of new corruption sch...

14 hours ago

I’ve never stolen, received bribe; expose me if you have any evidence — AG fires back at A-Plus I’ve never stolen, received bribe; expose me if you have any evidence — AG fires...

14 hours ago

GoldBod extends deadline for reapplication for licenses to May 21 GoldBod extends deadline for reapplication for licenses to May 21

14 hours ago

Kwabena Adu-Boahene and Angela Adjei-Boateng Adu-Boahene, wife and two others charged for stealing GH¢49.1million

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line