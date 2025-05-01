Arsenal legend Ian Wright calls for Thomas Partey contract extension

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has publicly called on the club to offer midfielder Thomas Partey a new contract, as the Ghanaian nears the end of his current deal.

Partey’s five-year contract, signed upon his arrival in 2020, is set to expire this summer.

Despite interest from several European sides and clubs in the Saudi Pro League, Arsenal are reportedly still deliberating over whether to offer the 31-year-old an extension.

In an interview, Wright expressed strong support for keeping Partey at the Emirates, emphasizing the midfielder's exceptional talent and critical role under manager Mikel Arteta.

“I don’t see why we should be thinking about it—there’s nothing to think about,” Wright said.

“Thomas Partey should be given another contract. It’s not easy to find a midfielder like Thomas.

"We don’t have many of them in the streets. He has shown that he deserves more and more," he added.

Partey recently played a key role in Arsenal’s impressive Champions League quarterfinal victory over Real Madrid.

Although he missed the 1-0 first-leg defeat to PSG at the Emirates on Tuesday, he is expected to be available for the return leg in Paris on Wednesday night.