GFA President Kurt Okraku dismiss claims of manipulating Ghana Premier League outcomes

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has categorically denied claims that he manipulates the outcome of the Ghana Premier League by deciding which team emerges as champion.

Mr. Okraku, currently serving his second term as GFA President and also a CAF 2nd Vice President, has recently come under scrutiny, with allegations suggesting he plays a decisive role in determining the league winner.

However, he strongly refuted these claims during an interview with Metro TV: “I operate within the space as the president of the Football Association. For those outside the system, it may seem as though I am all-powerful, that I control everything in Ghana football. But that’s far from the truth,” Mr Okraku stated.

He explained that his responsibilities are primarily centred on governance, ensuring the proper functioning of the association in accordance with its statutes and regulations.

According to him, the structures in place guarantee the independence of various bodies within the GFA, meaning that competitive outcomes are not his to decide.

“My role is to lead in governance and to ensure that we run football based on laid-down statutes and structures. These give independence to various organs within the FA. It is not for me to decide who gets relegated or who wins titles. That is the job of the clubs, their players, coaches, and technical teams.”

Okraku emphasized that a team’s success or failure depends on its preparation, coaching quality, and competitiveness.

“Clubs and their owners must build strong teams, hire capable coaches, and ensure that they are competitive on the pitch. If you are not competitive, unfortunately, you may suffer relegation. If you are competitive, you could end up winning titles.”

To reinforce his position, the GFA President cited his own experiences in club football, pointing out that his personal investments have not been immune to relegation.

“I’ve personally seen my own clubs go down. Dreams FC has struggled, and I’ve lost two or three investments to relegation. Dreams Tamale, Still Believe have suffered relegation. If I truly had that kind of power people speak of, wouldn’t I have saved my own investments?” he quizzed.