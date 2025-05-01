ModernGhana logo
I want to be remembered as an honest leader - Kurt Okraku

THU, 01 MAY 2025

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, says he wants to be remembered as an honest president when he is no more.

Mr Okraku, who assumed office as the president of the GFA in October 2019, has been appointed as the CAF 2nd Vice President by Dr Patrice Motsepe, who is the president of the CAF.

“I stepped from my position as WAFU Zone B President so I can concentrate more on Ghana and CAF," he told Accra-based Original FM.

"My intention is to serve and fully utilise the opportunity that I’ve been given. When I am done and gone, I want to be remembered as an honest leader,” he added.

Kurt Okraku, who is serving in his second term as GFA president, has come under criticism due to the shaky performances of the Black Stars.

Meanwhile, the team is on course to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

