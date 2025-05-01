2025 U-20 AFCON: Ghana's final squad for tournament revealed

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced Ghana’s squad for the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) taking place in Egypt.

The Black Satellites, led by head coach Desmond Ofei, are set to begin their campaign on Friday, May 2, with a crucial Group C clash against DR Congo.

In preparation for the tournament, the team has been training in Egypt for several days to acclimatise to the local conditions.

However, concerns have emerged over the availability of some squad members, as reports indicate a few players are yet to join the camp.

Despite these issues, the remaining players are expected to arrive before the opening match.

Desmond Ofei, who also serves as an assistant coach for the senior national team, the Black Stars, is determined to lead the U-20 side to qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup later this year.

According to the CAF website, the squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers

Gidios Aseako – Dreams FC

Yakubu Saeed – Medeama

P. Arthur – N/A

Defenders

Dacosta Antwi – Young Apostles

Nana Kwame Boakye – FC Sheriff

Denis Marfo – Internacional

Maxwell Azafokpe – Tudu Mighty Jets

Midfielders

McCarthy Ofori – Bylis

Kelvin Ahiable – Dreams FC

Ishmael Addo – Heart of Lions

Aaron Essel – North Texas SC

Hayford Boahen – Cheetah FC

Edmund Asante – Vision FC

Araphat Mohammed – FC Nordsjælland

Attackers