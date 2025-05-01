ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2025 U-20 AFCON: Ghana's final squad for tournament revealed

Football News 2025 U-20 AFCON: Ghanas final squad for tournament revealed
THU, 01 MAY 2025

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced Ghana’s squad for the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) taking place in Egypt.

The Black Satellites, led by head coach Desmond Ofei, are set to begin their campaign on Friday, May 2, with a crucial Group C clash against DR Congo.

In preparation for the tournament, the team has been training in Egypt for several days to acclimatise to the local conditions.

However, concerns have emerged over the availability of some squad members, as reports indicate a few players are yet to join the camp.

Despite these issues, the remaining players are expected to arrive before the opening match.

Desmond Ofei, who also serves as an assistant coach for the senior national team, the Black Stars, is determined to lead the U-20 side to qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup later this year.

According to the CAF website, the squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers

  • Gidios Aseako – Dreams FC
  • Yakubu Saeed – Medeama
  • P. Arthur – N/A

Defenders

  • Dacosta Antwi – Young Apostles
  • Nana Kwame Boakye – FC Sheriff
  • Denis Marfo – Internacional
  • Maxwell Azafokpe – Tudu Mighty Jets

Midfielders

  • McCarthy Ofori – Bylis
  • Kelvin Ahiable – Dreams FC
  • Ishmael Addo – Heart of Lions
  • Aaron Essel – North Texas SC
  • Hayford Boahen – Cheetah FC
  • Edmund Asante – Vision FC
  • Araphat Mohammed – FC Nordsjælland

Attackers

  • Emmanuel Mensah – Sogndal
  • Joseph Opoku – Zulte Waregem
  • Dennis Ameyaw Appiah-Kubi – N/A
  • Abdul Hakim Sulemana – Randers
  • Jerry Afriyie – CD Lugo
  • George Tei Nagadzi – Vision FC
  • Andrews Adjabeng – Real Sociedad C
  • Michael Amer – Nice Ibrahim Sporting Club
  • Aziz Issah – Barcelona B
  • Clinton Duodu – Apollon Limassol
  • Kelvin Nkrumah – Medeama
  • Aziz Musibau – Dreams FC

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

11 hours ago

‘If you’re an old fool, I’ll reset your brain; stupid man’ — A Plus fires back at Dr. Ayine ‘If you’re an old fool, I’ll reset your brain; stupid man’ — A Plus fires back a...

11 hours ago

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine Prosecution of suspects in NSS ghost names, sky train scandals to begin next wee...

11 hours ago

Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo 'Constitutional process for removing Chief Justice Torkornoo​​​​​​​ followed' — ...

11 hours ago

CJ suspension: Stop the hypocrisy and serve the interest of Ghana — Della Sowah jabs GBA CJ suspension: Stop the hypocrisy and serve the interest of Ghana — Della Sowah ...

12 hours ago

Abolish community mining policy now to curb high school drop-outs — Child Rights International 'Abolish community mining policy now to curb high school drop-outs' — Child Righ...

12 hours ago

Barker-Vormawor clashes with Ghana Bar Association over bias in judicial appointments Barker-Vormawor clashes with Ghana Bar Association over bias in judicial appoint...

12 hours ago

NSB scandal: ‘Delay in filing charges was due to discovery of new corruption scheme’ — AG NSB scandal: ‘Delay in filing charges was due to discovery of new corruption sch...

12 hours ago

I’ve never stolen, received bribe; expose me if you have any evidence — AG fires back at A-Plus I’ve never stolen, received bribe; expose me if you have any evidence — AG fires...

12 hours ago

GoldBod extends deadline for reapplication for licenses to May 21 GoldBod extends deadline for reapplication for licenses to May 21

12 hours ago

Kwabena Adu-Boahene and Angela Adjei-Boateng Adu-Boahene, wife and two others charged for stealing GH¢49.1million

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line