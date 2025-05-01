2025 U-20 AFCON: Ghana's final squad for tournament revealed

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced Ghana’s squad for the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) taking place in Egypt.
The Black Satellites, led by head coach Desmond Ofei, are set to begin their campaign on Friday, May 2, with a crucial Group C clash against DR Congo.
In preparation for the tournament, the team has been training in Egypt for several days to acclimatise to the local conditions.
However, concerns have emerged over the availability of some squad members, as reports indicate a few players are yet to join the camp.
Despite these issues, the remaining players are expected to arrive before the opening match.
Desmond Ofei, who also serves as an assistant coach for the senior national team, the Black Stars, is determined to lead the U-20 side to qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup later this year.
According to the CAF website, the squad is as follows:
Goalkeepers
- Gidios Aseako – Dreams FC
- Yakubu Saeed – Medeama
- P. Arthur – N/A
Defenders
- Dacosta Antwi – Young Apostles
- Nana Kwame Boakye – FC Sheriff
- Denis Marfo – Internacional
- Maxwell Azafokpe – Tudu Mighty Jets
Midfielders
- McCarthy Ofori – Bylis
- Kelvin Ahiable – Dreams FC
- Ishmael Addo – Heart of Lions
- Aaron Essel – North Texas SC
- Hayford Boahen – Cheetah FC
- Edmund Asante – Vision FC
- Araphat Mohammed – FC Nordsjælland
Attackers
- Emmanuel Mensah – Sogndal
- Joseph Opoku – Zulte Waregem
- Dennis Ameyaw Appiah-Kubi – N/A
- Abdul Hakim Sulemana – Randers
- Jerry Afriyie – CD Lugo
- George Tei Nagadzi – Vision FC
- Andrews Adjabeng – Real Sociedad C
- Michael Amer – Nice Ibrahim Sporting Club
- Aziz Issah – Barcelona B
- Clinton Duodu – Apollon Limassol
- Kelvin Nkrumah – Medeama
- Aziz Musibau – Dreams FC