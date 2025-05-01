ModernGhana logo
2024/25 GPL: 'Struggling' Legon Cities part ways with head coach, Yaw Acheampong

THU, 01 MAY 2025

Lgon Cities have parted ways with head coach Yaw Acheampong amid their challenges of fighting to maintain their Ghana Premier League status.

Acheampong, who took over in January following the resignation of Paa Kwasi Fabin, failed to spark a turnaround for the struggling side despite a good start.

The former Aduana Stars coach had been seen as a risk by the club, given his previous dismissal from Aduana earlier in the season.

However, Legon Cities had hoped his experience would be enough to steady the ship.

Now, with just five games remaining, the club has turned to Tijani Abdul Rahim and one-time head coach of Young Apostles, to take charge and attempt to steer them to safety.

Legon Cities currently sit 17th on the league table with 25 points, desperately needing results to avoid the drop.

The Royals will hope for a positive turnaround when they travel to play against Bechem United in the Matchday 30 games at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

