The golden age of Black Stars is yet to spark, says Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, is optimistic about Black Stars' revival despite recent setbacks.

The four-time African champions in recent years have churned out terrible performances and was subjected to backlash after they failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Despite this setback, the Black Stars kicked off 2025 on a good note, securing back-to-back wins in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers to end their six-game winless run.

Ghana defeated Chad 5-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium before defeating Madagascar 3-0 in Morocco in the fifth and sixth rounds of the qualifying series.

“Black Stars is a work in progress. The golden age of the Black Stars in 2006 in Germany and 2010 yet to spark, but the unbelievable support from Ghanaians has been amazing," he told Asempa FM.

The victories over Chad and Madagascar have propelled the Black Stars to the summit of the standings in Group I, with four games to end the qualifying campaign.

The Black Stars will regroup for the continuation of the 2026 World Cup qualifications in September with games against Chad and Mali in the Matchday 7 and 8 games.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are expected to participate in a four-nation tournament to be staged in the UK in May. Ghana will join Nigeria, Jamaica, Trinidad, and Tobago in the mini-tournament.