Johnnie Walker Annual Ghana Golf Championship tees off on May 30 at Achimota

By Graphic Sports
Guinness Ghana has announced that the inaugural edition of the Johnnie Walker Annual Ghana Golf Championship will take place on May 30-31, 2025, at the Achimota Golf Club, marking a major milestone in the country’s golfing and lifestyle calendar.

The tournament, which promises to merge precision sport with luxury experience, was officially unveiled on April 29 in Accra.

The launch ceremony, marked by a symbolic tee-off, brought together key figures from Ghana’s golf and business communities. The guests included Capt. (Rtd.) Prince Kofi Amoabeng, Dr Frank Adu Jnr, President of Achimota Golf Club, Rodney Oddoye, Honorary Treasurer of the Ghana Golf Association, and senior executives from Guinness Ghana. Their presence underscored the significance of the new championship and its potential to elevate Ghana’s golfing profile.

Estella Muzito, Marketing and Innovations Director at Guinness Ghana, described the event as a celebration of excellence and ambition. “This championship represents a bold step forward, a gathering of excellence,” she stated. “Guinness Ghana, with its legacy of quality and innovation, and Johnnie Walker, a symbol of progress, relentless ambition, and a commitment to craftsmanship, come together to create a moment of true prestige.”

The Board Chairman of Guinness Ghana, Mr Felix Elvis Addo, highlighted the timing of the championship, noting that it coincides with the company’s 65th anniversary. “As Guinness Ghana celebrates 65 years of progress, it is fitting that we launch this inaugural Johnnie Walker Annual Ghana Golf Championship as a bold and meaningful statement of our legacy,” he said.

The championship will feature competitive play across various handicap categories for men, women, and senior golfers. Winners will receive exclusive prizes and bespoke brand experiences, reinforcing the values of mastery and progress that both Johnnie Walker and the sport of golf represent.

Leonard Kwaku Okyere, President of the Ghana Golf Association, praised the partnership between Guinness Ghana and the golfing community. “This championship not only further elevates the profile of the sport in Ghana but also underscores how golf, like Johnnie Walker, embodies values of discipline,” he remarked.

The two-day event will include brand lounges, rare whisky tastings, and a luxury-themed closing gala. Organisers say every detail has been designed to reflect the sophistication of the Johnnie Walker brand while celebrating Ghanaian excellence.

