ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

All set for high protein recovery functional sports league Ghana May Day Sweat Fest at Dansoman

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Athletics All set for high protein recovery functional sports league Ghana May Day Sweat Fest at Dansoman
THU, 01 MAY 2025

High Protein Recovery, in partnership with the Functional Sports League Ghana, is set to host the May Day Sweat Fest on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 6:00 AM.

The event will take place at the Astro Turf Pitch near the Dr. Karikari Brobbey Hospital in Dansoman, Accra.

Mr. Charles Owusu Ansah, President of the Functional Sports League Ghana, announced that this year’s Sweat Fest promises to be an exciting and engaging celebration, welcoming workers, Keep Fit Clubs, and sports enthusiasts from across the capital.

Participants can look forward to a wide range of sporting activities, including aerobics, weightlifting, bar press, squats, hop overs, and fun races. In addition to the physical challenges, there will be free health screenings, product activations, and discounted sales of High Protein Recovery products.

The event will also feature the official press launch of GoFit Ghana and the Functional Sports Contests, adding a new dimension to the celebration.

Prizes will be awarded to lucky participants, and Mr. Owusu Ansah encouraged all interested individuals to arrive on time to enjoy the full experience.

“It’s not just about sports and fitness,” he said. “It’s also about socializing, networking, and building new friendships and business connections.”

He further emphasized the importance of balancing professional dedication with personal wellness:

“As we celebrate the spirit of labour, dedication, and hard work, let’s also prioritize our physical and mental well-being. Fitness isn’t just about physical strength—it’s about mental resilience, toughness, and productivity.”

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

10 hours ago

‘If you’re an old fool, I’ll reset your brain; stupid man’ — A Plus fires back at Dr. Ayine ‘If you’re an old fool, I’ll reset your brain; stupid man’ — A Plus fires back a...

10 hours ago

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine Prosecution of suspects in NSS ghost names, sky train scandals to begin next wee...

10 hours ago

Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo 'Constitutional process for removing Chief Justice Torkornoo​​​​​​​ followed' — ...

10 hours ago

CJ suspension: Stop the hypocrisy and serve the interest of Ghana — Della Sowah jabs GBA CJ suspension: Stop the hypocrisy and serve the interest of Ghana — Della Sowah ...

11 hours ago

Abolish community mining policy now to curb high school drop-outs — Child Rights International 'Abolish community mining policy now to curb high school drop-outs' — Child Righ...

11 hours ago

Barker-Vormawor clashes with Ghana Bar Association over bias in judicial appointments Barker-Vormawor clashes with Ghana Bar Association over bias in judicial appoint...

11 hours ago

NSB scandal: ‘Delay in filing charges was due to discovery of new corruption scheme’ — AG NSB scandal: ‘Delay in filing charges was due to discovery of new corruption sch...

11 hours ago

I’ve never stolen, received bribe; expose me if you have any evidence — AG fires back at A-Plus I’ve never stolen, received bribe; expose me if you have any evidence — AG fires...

11 hours ago

GoldBod extends deadline for reapplication for licenses to May 21 GoldBod extends deadline for reapplication for licenses to May 21

11 hours ago

Kwabena Adu-Boahene and Angela Adjei-Boateng Adu-Boahene, wife and two others charged for stealing GH¢49.1million

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line