All set for high protein recovery functional sports league Ghana May Day Sweat Fest at Dansoman

High Protein Recovery, in partnership with the Functional Sports League Ghana, is set to host the May Day Sweat Fest on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 6:00 AM.

The event will take place at the Astro Turf Pitch near the Dr. Karikari Brobbey Hospital in Dansoman, Accra.

Mr. Charles Owusu Ansah, President of the Functional Sports League Ghana, announced that this year’s Sweat Fest promises to be an exciting and engaging celebration, welcoming workers, Keep Fit Clubs, and sports enthusiasts from across the capital.

Participants can look forward to a wide range of sporting activities, including aerobics, weightlifting, bar press, squats, hop overs, and fun races. In addition to the physical challenges, there will be free health screenings, product activations, and discounted sales of High Protein Recovery products.

The event will also feature the official press launch of GoFit Ghana and the Functional Sports Contests, adding a new dimension to the celebration.

Prizes will be awarded to lucky participants, and Mr. Owusu Ansah encouraged all interested individuals to arrive on time to enjoy the full experience.

“It’s not just about sports and fitness,” he said. “It’s also about socializing, networking, and building new friendships and business connections.”

He further emphasized the importance of balancing professional dedication with personal wellness:

“As we celebrate the spirit of labour, dedication, and hard work, let’s also prioritize our physical and mental well-being. Fitness isn’t just about physical strength—it’s about mental resilience, toughness, and productivity.”