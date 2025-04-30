ModernGhana logo
It is the coach's decision to consider inviting Eddie Nketiah - Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku

WED, 30 APR 2025

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, says it is up to the technical team of the Black Stars to consider inviting Eddie Nketiah.

The Crystal Palace striker, who has played at all the youth levels for England and the Three Lions, has struggled to cement his place in the senior squad.

Despite rejecting several call-ups from the West African country, the former Arsenal striker, speaking on 'The Beautiful Game' podcast, expressed interest in playing for the four-time African champions.

"When I was growing up, coming through the youngsters here playing for England at that point made sense. But if Ghana calls me up, I'll be there," Nketiah said.

However, Okraku, in an interview with Original TV, clarified that it is not within his authority to decide whether or not to select the player for the Black Stars team.

"It's not my call. I've not heard of it," he said.

"It's the coach and his backroom staff who decide whoever deserves to play for our Black Stars.

"No one has spoken to me concerning Eddie Nketiah being available," he added.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

