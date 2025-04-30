GFA boss Kurt Okraku rates 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has stated that the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season has been a good campaign so far.

With five matches to end the season, Bibiani Gold Stars, Nations FC, Heart of Lions, Asante Kotoko, Medeama, Hearts of Oak and Samartex are all competing for the league gong.

“It's been a good season. Whether good or some negative vibes, it's been a good journey," he told Accra based Original FM.

"The battle for the Premier League has been immense, while the relegation dog-fight has been interesting. The season can be better, but it’s been good so far," he added.

Meanwhile, the Matchday 30 games this weekend is headlined by the Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko which will be staged at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday with kick off scheduled at 15:00 GMT.