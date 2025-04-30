ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 30 Apr 2025 Football News

GFA boss Kurt Okraku rates 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season

GFA boss Kurt Okraku rates 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has stated that the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season has been a good campaign so far.

With five matches to end the season, Bibiani Gold Stars, Nations FC, Heart of Lions, Asante Kotoko, Medeama, Hearts of Oak and Samartex are all competing for the league gong.

“It's been a good season. Whether good or some negative vibes, it's been a good journey," he told Accra based Original FM.

"The battle for the Premier League has been immense, while the relegation dog-fight has been interesting. The season can be better, but it’s been good so far," he added.

Meanwhile, the Matchday 30 games this weekend is headlined by the Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko which will be staged at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday with kick off scheduled at 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Passport applicants in old system must migrate to chip-embedded in 90 days – For...

3 hours ago

CJ suspension: Mahama’s actions threaten rule of law and stability - Minority NPP CJ suspension: Mahama’s actions threaten rule of law and stability - Minority NP...

3 hours ago

Majority Leader defends presidential discretion in suspension of Chief Justice Majority Leader defends presidential discretion in suspension of Chief Justice

3 hours ago

CJs suspension: Go to court and stop the threat – Thaddeus Sory tells GBA CJ's suspension: 'Go to court and stop the threat' – Thaddeus Sory tells GBA

3 hours ago

GBA directive to Mahama on CJ suspension partisan – Suhuyini GBA directive to Mahama on CJ suspension partisan – Suhuyini

3 hours ago

GNFS shuts down illegal food joint at Fuel Station in Osu GNFS shuts down illegal food joint at Fuel Station in Osu

4 hours ago

Deputy Education Minister and Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Abas Apaak 'It’s about time GBA registers as a wing of the NPP' — Dr Apaak

4 hours ago

Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare GBA knows when to sleep and when to wake — Kofi Asare

4 hours ago

Cedi on constant gains, closes April stronger at GHS14.89 per dollar Cedi on constant gains, closes April stronger at GHS14.89 per dollar

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line