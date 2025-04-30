ModernGhana logo
Julio Baptista urges Arsenal to extend Thomas Partey's contract

WED, 30 APR 2025

Former Arsenal and Real Madrid striker Julio Baptista has added his voice to calls for Premier League side Arsenal to offer midfielder Thomas Partey a contract extension.

The Ghanaian international is in the final stretch of his current deal, drawing interest from top European clubs, including Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Partey remains a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s squad as the Gunners push for a first European title under his management. However, uncertainty over his future has sparked debate, with Baptista advocating for the 31-year-old to be rewarded with a new contract.

"I think for Arsenal, Thomas Partey has been an incredible player. In Partey, Arteta has found a player that understands what he wants. If I’m Arteta, I’d renew his contract but also bring in another player, and put him under a bit of pressure, make him sweat," he said, as quoted by Tribuna.

"Put a player behind him in the pecking order, who can start to understand how he plays, and what he does for the team and ease him into the action," he added.

Baptista suggested that Arsenal should sign a midfielder who can learn from Partey while also providing depth and competition for the position.

While Partey’s age may be seen as a factor, Baptista argued it shouldn’t deter Arsenal from retaining him.

Drawing parallels with Mohamed Salah’s situation at Liverpool, he emphasised that age is no longer a barrier to elite performance.

"I know he’s older, but I believe that his age shouldn’t be a decisive factor in whether or not Arsenal give him a new deal. Players are much fitter these days," continued Baptista.

"Look at what Mo Salah is doing, you can still be a top, top player in great physical condition when you’re in your 30s. For me, age is not a big problem. The big problem is always if the player still has the mentally to be the best at that age.

"The mind is the most important factor, and I think with Partey, he could still produce the good for Arsenal for a few more years."

Partey, who missed Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, is expected to return for the decisive second leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, May 7.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

