GFA boss Kurt Okraku confident Black Stars can still improve after back-to-back wins

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), believes that despite back-to-back victories, the Black Stars are still evolving as a team.

After a challenging 2024 campaign, where the Black Stars only secured two wins from 10 matches and failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 20 years, the senior national team has shown signs of improvement in 2025.

During the March international break, the Black Stars delivered two impressive performances in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. They started with a dominant 5-0 victory over Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium, followed by a 3-0 win over Madagascar in Morocco.

These victories ended a six-match winless streak and significantly boosted Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for next year’s World Cup, set to be hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

In reflecting on the team's progress, Okraku praised the squad but emphasized that there is still work to be done.

"Black Stars is a work in progress," he told Asempa FM. "The golden age of the Black Stars in 2006 I Germany and 2010 is yet to spark, but the unbelievable support from Ghanaians has been amazing," he added.

The Black Stars will regroup in May for a four-nation tournament in London. They will then face Chad and Mali in the Matchday 7 and 8 qualifiers in September, before concluding their qualification campaign against Comoros and the Central African Republic.