ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GFA boss Kurt Okraku confident Black Stars can still improve after back-to-back wins

Football News GFA boss Kurt Okraku confident Black Stars can still improve after back-to-back wins
WED, 30 APR 2025

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), believes that despite back-to-back victories, the Black Stars are still evolving as a team.

After a challenging 2024 campaign, where the Black Stars only secured two wins from 10 matches and failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 20 years, the senior national team has shown signs of improvement in 2025.

During the March international break, the Black Stars delivered two impressive performances in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. They started with a dominant 5-0 victory over Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium, followed by a 3-0 win over Madagascar in Morocco.

These victories ended a six-match winless streak and significantly boosted Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for next year’s World Cup, set to be hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

In reflecting on the team's progress, Okraku praised the squad but emphasized that there is still work to be done.

"Black Stars is a work in progress," he told Asempa FM. "The golden age of the Black Stars in 2006 I Germany and 2010 is yet to spark, but the unbelievable support from Ghanaians has been amazing," he added.

The Black Stars will regroup in May for a four-nation tournament in London. They will then face Chad and Mali in the Matchday 7 and 8 qualifiers in September, before concluding their qualification campaign against Comoros and the Central African Republic.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

53 minutes ago

They don’t need me at the thank-you tour; Bawumia can continue his ‘campaign’ — Kennedy Agyapong They don’t need me at the thank-you tour; Bawumia can continue his ‘campaign’ — ...

53 minutes ago

Be ready; nobody can stop me from contesting NPP flagbearer race — Kennedy Agyapong Be ready; nobody can stop me from contesting NPP flagbearer race — Kennedy Agyap...

54 minutes ago

Ghanaian legal scholar Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare It's prejudicial for GBA to describe CJ’s suspension as unconstitutional — Prof ...

2 hours ago

My removal as NPP General Secretary was unjustified and illegal – Kwabena Agyepong 'My removal as NPP General Secretary was unjustified and illegal' – Kwabena Agye...

2 hours ago

E/R: Eastern Regional Minister announces seizure of 10 excavators in renewed galamsey crackdown E/R: Eastern Regional Minister announces seizure of 10 excavators in renewed gal...

2 hours ago

Who cares if you refuse to heed Ken Agyapongs calls to reach out to sacked NPP members — Lawyer Nana Yaw Osei slams NPP members 'Who cares if you refuse to heed Ken Agyapong's calls to reach out to sacked NPP...

2 hours ago

Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister Can someone petition for GBA’s suspension? — Ashanti Regional Minister asks

2 hours ago

Where was the Bar when CJ Torkornoo was issuing unlawful directives? — Thaddeus Sory Where was the Bar when CJ Torkornoo was issuing unlawful directives? — Thaddeus ...

2 hours ago

Private legal practitioner Thaddeus Sory GBA’s demand for CJ’s reinstatement legally flawed and disrespectful — Thaddeus ...

2 hours ago

Bawumia never blamed Akufo-Addo; he only referred to known cause of NPP’s defeat — Group Bawumia never blamed Akufo-Addo; he only referred to known cause of NPP’s defeat...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line