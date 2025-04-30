ModernGhana logo
I am focused on CAF role and has no plans beyond current mandate - Kurt Okraku

WED, 30 APR 2025

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, says his current focus remains on fulfilling his responsibilities within the Confederation of African Football (CAF), with no immediate aspirations beyond his newly appointed role.

Mr. Okraku was named CAF’s 2nd Vice President by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe during a press conference in Accra, held ahead of the final of the 2025 African Schools Football Championship.

When asked about the possibility of seeking higher office in the future, Okraku stated that he is committed to his present duties and prefers not to speculate about long-term plans.

"My hope is to serve the GFA. I stepped down from my position as WAFU B President so I can concentrate more on Ghana and CAF," he told Asempa FM.

"My intention is to serve and fully utilise the opportunity that I’ve been given. I don’t think about tomorrow," he added.

Mr. Okraku, who was elected unopposed to the CAF Executive Committee in March, joins an experienced leadership team at CAF. Morocco’s Faouzi Lekjaa takes over as First Vice President, replacing Senegal’s Augustine Senghor. Okraku assumes the role of Second Vice President from Mauritania’s Ahmed Yahya.

CAF’s restructured leadership also includes Gabon’s Pierre-Alain Mounguengui as 3rd Vice President, representing Central Africa.

His appointment underscores efforts to better integrate the region into mainstream continental football, with an emphasis on grassroots development and diplomatic engagement.

In a historic move, DR Congo’s Bestine Kazadi Ditabala becomes the Fourth Vice President — the first woman to hold such a high-ranking CAF position. A seasoned lawyer and football administrator, her selection signals CAF’s growing commitment to gender equality and inclusion.

Feizal Sidat of Mozambique rounds out the team as Fifth Vice President. With extensive experience from his time as President of the Mozambican Football Federation, he brings valuable insight to strengthen Southern Africa’s voice in CAF’s leadership.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

