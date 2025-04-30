I am more than humbled - Kurt Okraku on his CAF 2nd Vice President appointment

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has expressed deep humility following his appointment as the 2nd Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The announcement was made by CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, during a press conference held in Accra.

Reflecting on the honour, Kurt shared his gratitude: "I asked myself what the 54 Member Associations saw in me to give me this opportunity, that makes me even more humbled than before," Kurt told Asempa FM.

Although surprised by the appointment, he embraced the role wholeheartedly.

"I’m surprised [to be appointed 2nd Vice President of CAF] but this is an opportunity I’ve embraced with my whole hands, an opportunity I will not let it go. I will do my utmost best in our desire to make football truly African and truly global," he added.

Kurt’s new position sees him succeeding Ahmed Yahya as the 2nd Vice President, while Faouzi Lekjaa takes over as First Vice President, following Senegal FA President Augustine Senghor’s departure from the role.

In light of this new appointment, Kurt has also stepped down as President of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B.