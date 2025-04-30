U-20 AFCON: Five rising stars ready to light up Egypt

The TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2025, is officially underway, bringing together the finest young talents across the continent.

As always, the tournament offers a glimpse into the future of African and world football, with scouts from top European clubs watching closely.

Many African legends first made their names in this very competition — and this year’s edition promises no less.

With national pride, World Cup qualification, and professional breakthroughs on the line, the pressure on these young players is immense.

Yet a few have already shown the kind of brilliance that hints they could be future global stars.

Here are five players expected to make headlines over the next three weeks in Egypt.

Kparobo Arierhi (Nigeria)

Nigeria will pin much of their hopes on the deadly instincts of striker Kparobo Arierhi.

Arierhi burst into the spotlight during the WAFU U-20 Championship, netting twice in the final.

His extraordinary tally of 22 goals in just 15 games in The Creative Championship League last season underlines his natural goal-scoring ability.

If Nigeria are to add another U-20 continental title to their rich history, Arierhi's finishing prowess will be crucial.

Jerry Afriyie (Ghana)

Leading the line for Ghana’s Black Satellites is the explosive Jerry Afriyie.

Crowned top scorer and best player at the WAFU Zone B Championship, Afriyie’s lethal shooting from all distances and his ice-cool composure in front of goal have made him a standout.

Expect Ghana to look to their number 9 when the pressure moments arrive.

Jody Ah Shene (South Africa)

Jody Ah Shene of South Africa is another exciting prospect poised to dazzle.

The COSAFA U-20 Championship’s top scorer combines blistering pace with exceptional ball control and creativity.

His ability to stretch defences and deliver moments of magic makes him South Africa’s trump card.

Mohamed Zaalouk (Egypt)

Egypt’s title dreams could rest heavily on the shoulders of Mohamed Zaalouk.

Currently on loan at Future FC from giants Al Ahly, Zaalouk’s intelligence in the final third, coupled with his knack for scoring important goals — including against Algeria at the UNAF tournament — make him one of Egypt’s most potent weapons.

Pierre Dorival (Senegal)

Senegal’s midfield dynamo Pierre Dorival brings balance and authority to his side.

A product of Olympique Lyonnais, Dorival is a master at intercepting opposition play and launching quick counter-attacks.

With Senegal aiming to defend their title, Dorival’s all-round midfield presence could be decisive.

As the tournament gathers momentum, these young stars have the perfect stage to announce themselves to the world.