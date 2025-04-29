ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Champions League: Impressive PSG claim first-leg win over Arsenal after early Dembele strike

By Eurosport
Football News Champions League: Impressive PSG claim first-leg win over Arsenal after early Dembele strike
TUE, 29 APR 2025

Ousmane Dembele struck an early winner as Paris Saint-Germain secured a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final at Emirates Stadium.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta had called for the supporters to bring the energy to produce one of the stadium’s greatest ever nights heading into the contest, but the crowd were silenced on four minutes when a slick attack saw Dembele fire in his 32nd goal of the season for club and country via the far post.

Desire Doue and Marquinhos both had chances to double PSG’s advantage while at the other end Gabriel Martinelli was denied by a magnificent save from Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Gunners improved following the interval with Mikel Merino’s header being chalked off by VAR for offside and Donnarumma again producing heroics to tip Leandro Trossard’s effort past the post.

PSG substitutes Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos then blew late chances to make it two, but the defeat still leaves Arteta’s men with it all to do heading into next week’s second leg.

Arsenal will now host Bournemouth in the Premier League before visiting the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

BoG mops up GH¢9.1bn excess liquidity with 56-day bill auction to tame inflation BoG mops up GH¢9.1bn excess liquidity with 56-day bill auction to tame inflation...

4 hours ago

Paul Kofi Mante, Managing Director of EDC Investment Limited 96% of Ghanaian pensioners live on GH¢5,000 or less monthly – Paul Kofi Mante

4 hours ago

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay 'I wish they wouldn’t do that' – Freddie Blay on his death rumours

4 hours ago

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay NPP’s loss not about arrogance of power, it was economic hardship – Freddie Blay

4 hours ago

Scholarship Secretariat to clear 39million student loan mess left by Akufo-Addos govt Scholarship Secretariat to clear £39million student loan mess left by Akufo-Addo...

4 hours ago

Govt will extend student loan scheme to private tertiary institutions – Haruna Iddrisu Govt will extend student loan scheme to private tertiary institutions – Haruna I...

5 hours ago

35% of teenagers in mining communities attend school – CRI Report 35% of teenagers in mining communities attend school – CRI Report

5 hours ago

Two persons convicted for traffickingNigerian ladies to Ghana for prostitution Two persons convicted for trafficking Nigerian ladies to Ghana for prostitution

5 hours ago

Mahama names MMDCE nominees for all 33 assemblies in Eastern Region Mahama names MMDCE nominees for all 33 assemblies in Eastern Region

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line