Lewis and Gvardiol on target as Man City beat Forest to meet Palace in FA Cup final

Early goals in each half secured an FA Cup semi-final victory for Manchester City against Nottingham Forest at Wembley.

Rico Lewis caught Forest cold when he drilled home a 20-yard strike with a little over a minute on the clock, but things could have been different if Anthony Elanga had scored a goal similarly early in the second half.

Brought on at the interval, Elanga had a gilt-edged chance to score with his first half but side-footed wide Callum Hudson Odoi’s perfect cross from five yards out.

Soon afterwards, Josko Gvardiol headed home a corner to give City a comfortable advantage, although Forest were inches away from equalising on three occasions. Morgan Gibbs-White hit the bar, with an incredible first-time left-footed volley, and then the post, with Taiwo Awoniyi also hitting the woodwork late on.

The win means City will play in the cup final for the third successive year and, after being beaten by their city rivals last year, will hope to go one better when they meet Crystal Palace on May 17.